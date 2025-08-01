  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Hungarian Grand Prix
  • Explained: Why Max Verstappen was investigated by the stewards after F1 Hungarian GP and what was the result of the investigation

Explained: Why Max Verstappen was investigated by the stewards after F1 Hungarian GP and what was the result of the investigation

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:21 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen and Mohammed Ben Sulayem at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Red Bull star Max Verstappen's actions during the outlap were noted by the race stewards at the 2025 Hungarian GP Practice 2. After the initial review of the incident, the FIA and stewards decided to investigate the incident after the practice session and summoned the Dutchman. Let's have a detailed look at what the incident was, why Verstappen was investigated, and its outcome.

Ad

Max Verstappen's qualifying simulation was over one second slower than Lando Norris's. However, that was the least of Verstappen's concerns as the race stewards noted the Dutchman with less than 30 minutes left on the clock.

Many, including the commentators, had no idea why Max Verstappen was noted when the warning first came up on the screen. However, as the replays were shown, it was found that the four-time champion, on his outlap for the soft tires run, actually took something out of the car's cockpit and threw it out of the RB21.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Further slowed replays revealed that it was indeed a towel with a Red Bull logo embossed on it that was left in the car when Verstappen drove out of the pits. Coming out of the third corner, the Dutchman removed both his hands from the steering wheel, took the towel out, put his hand beyond the halo, and threw it out of the car.

Ad

The same was first noted by race control, but after an initial review, the notification from the Stewards suggested that it would be further investigated after the race.

As per the FIA’s official document, Max Verstappen was required to report to the Stewards after practice 2. According to DOC 13 issued by the FIA at the Hungarian GP, the reason for the summoning was:

“Alleged breach of Article 34.14 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations - Car 1 allegedly being released in an unsafe condition at 17:29.”
Ad

Leaving the pitlane with anything inside the cockpit is considered an unsafe release, followed by Verstappen's decision to throw the foreign object on the track. Even though it was thrown off the racing line and not a hard object, the breach of the regulation caught the eye of the stewards.

After Verstappen reported to the stewards and the investigation was completed, the FIA let the Dutchman and Red Bull off with just a warning. According to the FIA’s document:

Ad
“The Stewards determine that the towel had the potential to have become lodged in the footwell and to interfere with the driver's ability to fully control the car and that therefore the car was released in an unsafe condition. The stewards consider this case to be distinguishable from a case where a hard (and therefore potentially dangerous) object is left in the cockpit and to be less severe than such a case. Hence a warning to the team is imposed.”
Ad

Verstappen was also dissatisfied with the RB21's balance issues at Budapest during the second practice session, as was prominent from his conversation with race engineer Gianpero Lambiase (GP).

Max Verstappen's struggles with understeer in the second practice at Budapest

Max Verstappen took to the Budapest circuit for the practice 2 session and was instantly miles behind the pace of the McLaren. Midway through the 1-hour practice session, all the drivers bolted on a set of fresh soft tires for the qualifying simulation. The Red Bull driver in the RB21 was all over the place on the soft tires and was clearly unhappy with the car.

Ad

The onboard camera showcased how the four-time champion wasn't able to point the car towards the apex and was running wide into every corner. Towards the end of the session, as Verstappen was on the medium tires for a race simulation run, his race engineer, GP, asked:

“What's the main balance limitation?”
“It's front and rear mate, it's just like driving on ice,” replied Verstappen.
Ad
“Mate I don't know what's going on... Just undriveable.. I can't get any balance,” he added.

Max Verstappen finished practice 2 in P14, over 1.1 seconds slower than Lando Norris' best laptime.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications