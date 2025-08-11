Which Gerard Butler movie is streaming on Netflix now? Details Explored

The Scottish producer and actor, Gerard Butler, earned wide acclaim for his role as Spartan King Leonidas in the 2006 American epic historical film, 300. Born in Paisley, Scotland, Butler began his acting career when he landed a part in a theatre adaptation of Trainspotting at the Edinburgh Festival.

The Dracula 2000 actor was born into a working-class family and lived in Montreal during some of his early years before moving back to Scotland. Butler attended the University of Glasgow to study law, but after joining the Scottish Youth Theatre, he decided to pursue acting.

Several films featuring the actor are available on Netflix, such as Hunter Killer (2018), Angel Has Fallen (2019), etc. Arriving latest on the platform by August 9, 2025, Kandahar (2023) is the most recent addition on the streaming giant featuring the actor.

Gerard Butler's Kandahar (2023) now streaming on Netflix

A still from Kandahar (Image via Netflix)

Released on May 26, 2023, in the United States, the American spy action film Kandahar, featuring Gerald Butler, was made available on Netflix from August 9, 2025.

Gerard Butler plays CIA agent Tom Harris, Navid Negahban plays his dependable friend and interpreter, Mohammad “Mo” Doud. Along with Rasool Ebrahim and Shiva Negar in supporting parts, Ali Fazal plays a major villain in the film.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mitchell LaFortune, the plot is based on true events; it follows CIA agent Tom Harris (played by Butler), whose secret plan to destroy a nuclear plant in Iran is revealed following an intelligence breach.

To get to Kandahar, the closest evacuation site, Harris and his interpreter, Mohammad “Mo” Doud, have to travel more than 400 miles through dangerous landscapes. They are attacked by mercenaries, Pakistani operatives, and Iranian forces while traveling. There are fierce firefights and other obstacles along the way that put their survival skills to the test.

John Solecki, a CIA agent who was abducted in Pakistan in 2002, served as a loose inspiration for the film. The plot highlights the dangers encountered by intelligence officers and their local friends going through hostile environments during the War on Terror by drawing on actual incidents of covert missions in the area.

Complete list of Gerard Butler films available on Netflix

Gerard Butler at the Universal Pictures Presents Los Angeles Premiere Of DreamWorks "How To Train Your Dragon" (Image via Getty)

Gerard Butler has built a diverse filmography spanning action, drama, and thriller genres. For fans looking to stream his films, Netflix offers several of his notable works, such as:

300 (2006)

(2006) Playing for Keeps (2012)

(2012) Gods of Egypt (2016)

(2016) Hunter Killer (2018)

(2018) Greenland (2020)

(2020) Copshop (2021)

(2021) Last Seen Alive (2022)

(2022) Plane (2023)

(2023) Kandahar (2023)

(2023) Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

