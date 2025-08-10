7 comedies to watch if you liked Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday is a 2025 American fantasy comedy movie directed by Nisha Ganatra, who wrote it with Jordan Weiss. Walt Disney Pictures produced it as a sequel to their original 2003 Freaky Friday, which they similarly developed from Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel.

The movie features returning cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, and others.

Years after the first movie, Anna Coleman balances work and domestic life while preparing for her second wedding in Freakier Friday. When a magical body swap between Anna, her mother, her daughter, and her daughter's about-to-be stepsister happens, chaos ensues.

As they find out about each other's lives, they learn new lessons and are instructed in lessons of family, love, and tolerance, and it all ends in a warm celebration.

If viewers enjoyed Freakier Friday because of the themes of family, second chances, and self-discovery, here is a list of seven other movies with identical plots.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Hot Chick, and 6 other comedies similar to Freakier Friday

1) 13 Going on 30 (2004)

13 Going on 30 is a fantasy romantic comedy (Image via YouTube/@sonypictures)

13 Going on 30 is a romantic fantasy comedy where Jennifer Garner stars as Jenna Rink, a reticent 13-year-old girl in 1987, who suddenly finds herself waking up as a 30-year-old fashion editor in 2004.

According to the wish to be "thirty and thriving," Jenna is left with a rich but disorientated new life, wrestling with the idea of who she is now. As Jenna finds her way into adulthood, she reconnects with old friends and faces her own personal struggles that make her think about the choices she made in her life.

With this unexpected second opportunity, she learns important things about friendship, love, and staying true to oneself as she battles for a brighter tomorrow.

This film is comparable to Freakier Friday in its magical leap across decades, on re-discovering oneself once more and understanding lessons in life through a miraculous makeover.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

2) The Hot Chick (2002)

The movie involves a magical body swap (Image via Hulu)

The Hot Chick, Tom Brady’s directorial debut, stars Rob Schneider, Anna Faris, Matthew Lawrence, and marks Rachel McAdams’ movie debut.

The movie starts in the age of yore as Princess Nawa swaps bodies with a slave through magical earrings. Snooty cheerleader Jessica Spencer (McAdams) swipes these enchanted earrings today, unwittingly causing a body switch with Clive Maxtone (Schneider), a bumbling low-level thug.

Trapped in each other's bodies, Clive and Jessica have to collaborate with their friends to reunite the earrings and reverse before the transformation becomes permanent, gaining empathy and understanding in the process.

Like Freakier Friday, this is a comedy that takes place in a body-switching scenario where two vastly disparate individuals experience each other's existence and discover unexpectedly new aspects of self-awareness.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+

3) 17 Again (2009)

Zac Efron in 17 Again (Image via Apple TV+)

17 Again is a 2009 teen fantasy romantic comedy film by Burr Steers. It stars Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

17 Again is about Mike O'Donnell, a 37-year-old man who gets turned into his 17-year-old form magically following an accident. Mike is bored and isolated from his family and pretends to be a teenager so that he can get back into high school, connect with his children, and mend relationships.

This movie examines second chances through the life of a man who is turned back into his youth, being presented with a new outlook that alters his relationships and priorities, as in Freakier Friday.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

4) The Change-Up (2011)

The Change-Up is a 2011 fantasy romantic comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

The Change-Up is a 2011 fantasy romantic comedy directed by David Dobkin and written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman star as Mitch Planko and Dave Lockwood, two best friends in Atlanta who suddenly swap bodies after wishing at a fountain.

Now living each other’s lives, Mitch and Dave must adjust to very different worlds, Dave’s family-focused career and Mitch’s single, carefree lifestyle, while searching for a way to reverse the swap. Through their experiences, they face unexpected challenges and learn what truly matters in life.

Like Freakier Friday, it features a sudden switch between two very different lives, pushing the characters to confront new challenges and reevaluate what matters most in life and family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Big (1988)

Big follows a young boy suddenly living as an adult (Image via Apple TV+)

Big is a 1988 fantasy comedy-drama directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks as Josh Baskin, a young boy who magically transforms into an adult after wishing to be "big."

After his transformation, Josh faces the challenges of adulthood with the help of his best friend, landing a job at a toy company and forming new relationships. As he adjusts to this unexpected world, Josh begins to long for his childhood and must make a pivotal decision when he finds the magical fortune-teller machine again.

Like Freakier Friday, this story follows a boy turned adult who rediscovers childhood innocence and family while facing new challenges.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

6) Yes Day (2021)

Yes Day (2021) is a family comedy directed by Miguel Arteta (Image via Apple TV+)

Yes Day (2021) is a family comedy movie directed by Miguel Arteta, from the children's book of Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, starring Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega.

Allison and Carlos Torres, once spontaneous parents, have become more cautious after having three children. When their kids see Allison as a strict “dictator,” they try a Yes Day, saying yes to reasonable requests as a reward for good behavior.

Their adventurous day, filled with wild outfits, giant sundaes, and a trip to Six Flags, brings challenges and surprises that ultimately strengthen their family bond.

Freakier Friday’s family-centered themes appear in this comedy where parents ease the rules for a day to strengthen their bond with their children, filled with laughter and meaningful moments about family unity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

7) Freaky Friday (2003)

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday (Image via Apple TV+)

Freaky Friday (2003) is an American fantasy comedy directed by Mark Waters and based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel.

The movie stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies, with supporting roles from Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon.

Teenage musician Anna Coleman lives with her mother Tess, who is engaged to Ryan. Anna struggles with school pressures, bullying, and accepting her mother’s upcoming wedding.

After an argument at a restaurant, an earthquake causes Anna and Tess to swap bodies, forcing Tess to face high school challenges while Anna manages adult responsibilities.

Like Freakier Friday, this movie follows a magical mother-daughter body swap that brings chaos, growth, and stronger family bonds.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+

Freakier Friday is now showing in theaters.

