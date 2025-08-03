What time will King of the Hill season 14 release on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill season 14 will premiere on Hulu on August 4, 2025, at 12 am ET. The ten episode revival season was officially announced in 2022, but a release date was only recently revealed. The first 13 seasons of the cult classic series aired on Fox until 2010 and won two Emmy awards during its run.

Ad

The latest season is set to explore the lives of the Hill family in modern-day Arlen, Texas, after their return from Saudi Arabia, where they spent years living. As per reports, the family return to the fictional town to find their neighbours and friends, Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill receive them, as they welcome them back.

Executive produced by the original creators, the series features several cast members reprising their roles, including Mike Judge and Kathy Najimy, among others.

Ad

Trending

King of the Hill season 14 release time for all major regions revealed

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

As mentioned above, King of the Hill season 14 will make its long-awaited return on August 4, 2025, on Hulu with all episodes releasing simultaneously. The animated revival will be available to stream at the following times in major regions:

Ad

Regions Release date Release Time Pacific Time August 4 12 am PT Mountain Time August 4 1 am MT Central Time August 4 2 am CT British Summer Time August 4 8 am BST India Standard Time August 4 12:30 pm IST Japan Standard Time August 4 4 pm JST Australian Eastern Standard Time August 4 5 pm AEST

Ad

A paid subscription is required to access the content on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney+ has several subscription plans for viewers to choose from. The Disney+ Standard (With Ads) costs $9.99 per month, and the Disney+ Premium (No Ads) is priced at $15.99 per month. However, this particular show can be accessed through the streaming giant's Hulu on Disney+ (With Ads) plan for $10.99, and $19.99 for the same features but with no ads.

Ad

Hulu, on the other hand, starts at $9.99 per month for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and $18.99 per month for the one without ads.

How many episodes will there be in King of the Hill season 14?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

King of the Hill season 14 will consist of ten episodes in total, and all of them will be released simultaneously on Hulu. Thus, unlike the show's originally broadcast on Fox, the revival series will be available for a binge-watch upon release. Here is the list of all the episodes, along with their titles:

Ad

Episode 1: Return of the King

Episode 2: The Beer Story

Episode 3: Bobby Gets Grilled

Episode 4: Chore Money, Chore Problems

Episode 5: New Ref in Town

Episode 6: Peggy's Fadeout

Episode 7: Any Given Hill-Day

Episode 8: Kahn-scious Uncoupling

Episode 9: No Hank Left Behind

Episode 10: A Sounder Investment.

What to expect from King of the Hill season 14?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

With King of the Hill season 14 set to premiere on August 4, 2025, a lot of details have emerged about the revival to give fans a good idea of what to expect after the Hill’s return to Arlen.

Ad

As per the official synopsis, the animated revival will follow Hank and Peggy Hill as they readjust to life in Arlen a decade after they left for Saudi Arabia.

Hank had been working a propane job in the country to earn for their retirement nest egg before deciding to return home to Texas. The first episode reportedly establishes the fact that Hank and Peggy are now retired. But they are forced to navigate a changed world filled with smartphones, ring cameras and other complicated things.

Ad

One of the most significant changes is the fact that Bobby has aged by nearly a decade. He is now a 20-something chef working in Dallas while still going through his own adventures with his former classmates.

“After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane,” reads the synopsis.

Ad

However, beyond that, not a lot of information has been made available regarding the plot of the series, although at D23, creator Mike Judge teased fans with a bit of information. He revealed that the creative team talked about wanting King of the Hill season 14 to be “grounded,” adding:

“We talked about it being grounded...and everyday middle Americans, I think there’s something to be said about that...I won’t get too into how we’re doing it, but it’s going to be… We’ve been gone for a long time, and we’re back. Maybe a little older. It’s all about revenge, that’s what I’m saying,” Judge said.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch King of the Hill season 14 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More