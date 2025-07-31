King of the Hill season 14 release date, voice cast details, where to watch, episode count, and more

King of the Hill is back after 15 years with the highly anticipated season 14, set to premiere on August 4, 2025. King of the Hill season 14 will be available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The release will start a new era for the Hills, adding modern themes while keeping the series' Texas small-town charm.Hank Hill, his family, and his friends live in the made-up town of Arlen, Texas, where the show is set. Hank and Peggy come back to Arlen after working in Saudi Arabia for years and see how things have changed. They meet up with old friends like Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Bobby, their son, is living his dream as a chef in Dallas, where he is in his 20s and making friends with people like Connie, Joseph, and Chane.When does King of the Hill season 14 come out? Release time for all major time zonesThe release date for King of the Hill season 14 is August 4, 2025, at 12 am PT. The show will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. All 10 episodes will be released simultaneously.RegionsRelease Day and DateTimeUSA (Pacific Time)August 4, 202512:00 amUSA (Eastern Time)August 4, 20253:00 amBrazil (BRT)August 4, 20255:00 amUK (BST)August 4, 20258:00 amCentral Europe (CET)August 4, 20259:00 amIndia (IST)August 4, 202512:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)August 4, 202510:00 amPhilippines (PHT)August 4, 20253:00 pmAustralia (ACDT)August 4, 20255:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)August 4, 20257:00 pmIn the US, King of the Hill season 14 will only be available on Hulu. In other countries, it will be available on Hulu on Disney+. Hulu has a number of different subscription plans. The simplest plan, which includes ads, costs $9.99 a month. The subscription costs $18.99 a month and gets rid of ads.Hulu also offers extras like Max (formerly HBO Max) that you can choose to use or not. These choices give you choices based on whether you want a premium viewing experience without ads or one with them.Voice cast of the showThe voice actors in King of the Hill season 14 are a mix of old and new faces. Fans can find familiar faces from the first season of the show, which was co-produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' company, Bandera Entertainment. It's also the last show that Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss did together. Before Hardwick died, they voiced Dale Gribble and John Redcorn, respectively.Mike Judge will play Hank Hill, Kathy Najimy will play Peggy Hill, Pamela Adlon will play Bobby Hill, Stephen Root will play Bill Dauterive, and Lauren Tom will play Minh and Connie Souphanousinphone.However, several well-known cast members from previous seasons did not come back. The voice of Luanne Platter, Brittany Murphy, and the voice of Lucky Kleinschmidt, Tom Petty, all died before the show's revival.For the episodes Hardwick recorded before he died, Toby Huss will do the voice of Dale Gribble. In the original series, Huss voiced Kahn Souphanousinphone and Cotton Hill. In the revival, there will also be new voices, like comedian Ronny Chieng, who will play Kahn, Hank's Laotian neighbor.How many episodes are there in King of the Hill season 14?King of the Hill season 14 consists of 10 episodes, all premiering on August 4, 2025, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.The episodes include Return of the King, The Beer Story, Bobby Gets Grilled, Chore Money, Chore Problems, New Ref in Town, Peggy's Fadeout, Any Given Hill-Day, Kahn-scious Uncoupling, No Hank Left Behind, and A Sounder Investment. The revival picks up with Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and their friends as they go through changes in their lives and the community of Arlen, Texas.Major events to expect from King of the Hill season 14King of the Hill season 14 mixes humor, nostalgia, and new adventures for the Hill family. Here are some major events to look out for:Bobby's Career as a Chef: Bobby Hill is now in his 20s and wants to become a chef in Dallas. He has to balance his career with his relationships with old friends, which can be hard.Hank and Peggy's return: Hank and Peggy return to Arlen after being away for years. They meet up with old friends like Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, and get used to how the town has changed.Character evolution: Fans can expect to see more personal growth and evolution from characters you know, especially since Arlen, Texas, has changed, and new voices like Ronny Chieng have been added.King of the Hill season 14 starts August 4, 2025, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.