King of the Hill season 14 trailer release: All to know about the reboot releasing 15 years later

King of the Hill season 14 is finally set to premiere, marking the long-awaited return of the Hill family to television. After a 15-year hiatus, the beloved animated sitcom returns on August 4, 2025, exclusively streaming on Hulu.

Ad

This is the first season of the series to debut on a streaming platform and will also be available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels bring the show back with most of the original cast, modern themes, and a fresh look at life in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas.

This new chapter finds Hank and Peggy Hill back in Arlen after spending years in Saudi Arabia running a propane business to fund their retirement. Meanwhile, their now-adult son Bobby is 21 years old and working as a chef at a restaurant in Dallas. Familiar characters like Dale Gribble, Boomhauer, Bill Dauterive, and Connie Souphanousinphone are also back.

Ad

Trending

King of the Hill season 14 promises humor rooted in generational divides, social shifts, and the Hill family adjusting to a very different America than the one they left behind.

Everything we know about King of the Hill season 14

Luanne Platter in King of the Hill (Image via Disney+)

The trailer for King of the Hill season 14 teases a changed Arlen and a very different world that Hank Hill now has to navigate. His confusion over things like all-gender bathrooms and Zoom meetings sets up a season filled with commentary on today's society.

Ad

Peggy, ever the optimist, seems more than ready to dive back into community life. Bobby, no longer the chubby middle-schooler with a love for comedy, is now a budding chef with a romantic subplot that is sure to offer plenty of laughs.

King of the Hill season 14 not only continues the stories of beloved characters but also acknowledges the passage of time both in real life and in the show. The series embraces its legacy while adding new layers of humor and heart that reflect the current social landscape.

Ad

Who's returning and who's missing in King of the Hill season 14 cast?

Expand Tweet

Ad

A majority of the original voice cast returns. Mike Judge leads the group as Hank Hill and Boomhauer, with Kathy Najimy reprising her role as Peggy. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby, now voicing an older version of the character. Stephen Root continues as Bill Dauterive, and Lauren Tom returns as Connie Souphanousinphone.

However, this installment will be the first season without Brittany Murphy (Luanne Platter) and Tom Petty (Lucky Kleinschmidt), who passed away in 2009 and 2017, respectively. Their characters have been written out of the show instead of being recast, with the narrative explaining that Luanne and Lucky have moved away.

Ad

The role of Kahn Souphanousinphone has been officially changed. Toby Huss, a white actor who initially portrayed the role, stands aside for Ronny Chieng. This is in line with continuing efforts in the industry to make sure that characters of color are portrayed by actors of color.

Huss is still in the cast and will be back, but his role has changed. He will take up the role of Dale Gribble after the death of Johnny Hardwick.

Ad

Honoring the legacy of Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble from the show's inception, passed away on August 8, 2023. Before his death, he managed to record six episodes for King of the Hill season 14. These episodes will be included in the new season, making the series his final work as a voice actor. After his episodes air, Toby Huss will officially take over the role.

Another tragic loss for the cast came with the murder of Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn. Joss, who had taken on the role after Victor Aaron's death, was killed on June 1, 2025. Before his death, he recorded lines for some episodes of King of the Hill season 14. It is currently unknown whether the show will recast the character of John Redcorn or write him out of the narrative entirely.

Ad

These losses cast a shadow over the new season but also give it deeper emotional weight. The inclusion of their final performances is both a tribute and a farewell.

What's new in King of the Hill's streaming era revival?

Hank Hill in King of the Hill season 14 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

This is the first season to be released after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. As a result, King of the Hill season 14 becomes a product of the modern streaming era. The new season will not air on cable TV networks. Instead, it will debut exclusively on Hulu, with simultaneous availability on Disney+ for bundled U.S. subscribers.

Ad

The animation has also been updated to reflect modern techniques while retaining the grounded aesthetic that set the original series apart. Clean lines, brighter colors, and sharper movements give the show a polished look, but its tone remains as down-to-earth as ever.

Writers and showrunners of King of the Hill season 14

Ad

King of the Hill season 14 benefits from a powerhouse creative team. Co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return as executive producers alongside new showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, and Dustin Davis are also executive producers for Bandera Entertainment. The creators preserve the program's original tone while updating the way it tells stories to keep what made the show humorous and touching in the first place.

King of the Hill has always poked fun at living in the suburbs of America, but the new season also talks about the internet age, cultural identity, and how things change from one generation to the next.

Ad

King of the Hill season 14 marks a thoughtful return, blending nostalgia with modern relevance. With most of the original cast back, updated animation, and timely storylines, the revival honors its roots while embracing change. The season also pays tribute to late voice actors Brittany Murphy, Tom Petty, Johnny Hardwick, and Jonathan Joss.

The new season follows Hank adapting to modern life, Bobby pursuing a culinary career, and Dale diving into another wild scheme. After 15 years, the Hills are back—and still running on propane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More