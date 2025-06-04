From his house burning down to being evicted from "King of the Hill" panel: Jonathan Joss' financial struggles before being murdered explored

A recent New York Post article reported that King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss was reportedly troubled with financial woes before being murdered by a neighbor outside his San Antonio home on June 1, 2025.

The late actor and his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, had been visiting their San Antonio home (which had burned down earlier that year) on Sunday when a neighbour reportedly shot at them in what Gonzales claimed was a homophobic hate crime.

According to The New York Post report, published on June 3, Jonathan Joss had faced a string of misfortune in the months leading up to his murder. In February 2025, his San Antonio home, where he had been living with his husband, reportedly burned down, killing three of their dogs.

According to his husband's Facebook post after Joss's murder, the alleged arson was also the result of a targeted homophobic attack on the couple. Gonzales claimed that the house burned down after the couple spent years receiving threats from neighbors about setting their house on fire.

"That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times, and nothing was done. Throughout that time, we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic," Gonzales wrote.

However, neighbors reportedly told TMZ that the fire was caused by Joss allegedly using a barbecue grill to heat his home. Following the fire, Jonathan Joss's fans set up a GoFundMe and raised over $10,000.

Jonathan Joss was at a fan event before his murder

Jonathan Joss was reportedly escorted out of a King of the Hill panel at the ATX TV Festival just days before his murder. The incident, which took place at Austin's Paramount Theatre on May 30, occurred after the actor walked up to the microphone meant for the audience and told people that his house burned down "because I'm gay."

Jonathan Joss and his husband were in Austin for a fan event the weekend of the actor's murder. The event reportedly included a “Q&A session and a meet & greet” with the actor, along with the opportunity to purchase his autographed pictures for $25 each.

In a social media video at the time, Jonathan Joss, aged 59, added that he needed the money, saying:

“When I was 36 I didn’t need crap like this. But now that I’m almost 60 I gotta get money.”

Following the event, the actor took to Facebook to ask someone to offer him and his husband a ride back home, writing, "Unfortunately, my former manager did not help me with transportation to get back to San Antonio, which was the plan….now I’m being ghosted." Hours after the post, Joss was shot and murdered.

Police refute claim that Jonathan Joss's murder was a homophobic hate crime

In the Facebook post, Jonathan Joss's husband wrote that the couple were at their San Antonio home to pick up mail. Gonzales claimed that he and Joss noticed the skull of one of their dogs (who had died in the fire) was placed in plain sight.

He claimed that the sight of the skull caused them "severe emotional distress," following which a neighbor allegedly ran up to them while "yelling violent homophobic slurs."

"When we returned to the site to check our mail, we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw," Gonzales wrote.

He continued:

"While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired. Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

According to the New York Post, the authorities arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja as the suspected shooter. Ceja reportedly told the police, “I shot him.”

The San Antonio Police Department is looking into the motive for Jonathan Joss' murder. However, they state that there has been no evidence to currently prove the attack was a hate crime in a recent X post.

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that ... Mr. Joss's murder was related to his sexual orientation," the post read.

In addition to his work on the cartoon comedy King of the Hill, Jonathan Joss had a recurring role as Chief Ken Hotate in the NBC sitcom series Parks and Recreation. Joss was also set to reprise his role as John Redcorn in the revival of King of the Hill.

