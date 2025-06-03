Who was Jonathan Joss married to? 'King of the Hill' actor's husband alleges homophobic hate crime angle behind shooting 

Jonathan Joss’ husband says the actor’s murder was a homophobic hate crime.

According to TMZ, Joss was shot and killed by his neighbor in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, after an argument. Police found Joss injured on the street and tried to help until EMS arrived, but he died at the scene. The suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, has been arrested.

Jonathan Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, took to his Facebook to allege that the crime was motivated by homophobia. He detailed the incident and claimed that the shooter yelled "violent homophobic slurs" at the couple before raising a "gun from his lap" and firing.

"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," Kern de Gonzales wrote.

Jonathan Joss' home burned down in a house fire in January 2025

In his Facebook post, Tristan Kern de Gonzales alleged that he and Jonathan Joss frequently faced "threats" from people in the neighborhood. He claimed they faced "harassment" regularly from people who "made it clear" they did not "accept" the pair's relationship.

Tristan claimed that on the night of the shooting, they went to their "former home" to check the mail. He elaborated,

"That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done."

He claimed that when they arrived on site, the couple noticed the skull and harness of one of their dogs "placed in clear view." Highlighting their emotional distress, Tristan explained that both he and Jonathan Joss began "yelling and crying."

Amid their shock, a man allegedly approached them and screamed slurs at them before firing at them. Kern de Gonzales noted that Joss pushed him out of the way, saving his life.

Tristan noted that he and Jonathan Joss tied the knot earlier this year during Valentine's Day. He added that they were looking for a trailer and planning their future together.

Soon after, the San Antonio Police Department denied Tristan Kern de Gonzales' claims. In an X post, they wrote,

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his s*xual orientation."

Statement by San Antonio PD (Image via X/ @SATXPolice)

It is worth noting that in January 2025, Jonathan Joss' house burned down in a house fire, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Subsequently, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the King of the Hill actor. Per the campaign summary, three of Joss' dogs died in the fire.

Jonathan Joss' former neighbors claim the actor was known for his "erratic" behavior. Residents told My San Antonio that he "wasn't a good neighbor" and would frequently scream and cause disturbances. One claimed that they all would "ignore" him even if he messed with them.

Another claimed Joss used to yell he was "God" until cops had to intervene. Per the outlet, police were called to Jonathan Joss' home at least forty times since January 2024 over complaints ranging from mental health situations, neighbor disturbances, and welfare checks.

"We all knew it was going to end up like this because of his antic," a neighbor told the outlet.

Exact details about what led to the argument and subsequent shooting have not been made public. Cops arrested Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja on suspicion of murder. His bond was set at $200,000, reported TMZ.

The incident remains under investigation.

