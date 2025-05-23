"I'll be waiting for the 810 train" — Fans celebrate as Park Bo-gum announces 2025 fan meeting tour 'Be With You'

On May 23, 2025, the agency The Black Label confirmed that Park Bo-gum will embark on a new fan meeting tour titled PARK BO GUM 2025 FAN MEETING TOUR [BE WITH YOU]. This marks the actor's return to large-scale fan interactions since the release of When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy.
The announcement came with a poster for the fan meeting. The poster for Park Bo-gum's 2025 fan meeting tour titled BE WITH YOU, released by THEBLACKLABEL, features an image of a tram. The tram numbered 810 stood at a quiet station under clear skies, with a soft green and blue color palette.
The announcement quickly set social media abuzz, with fans referencing the "810 train" from the poster.
"I’ll be waiting for the 810 train. Please come to Thailand," tweeted a fan on X.
A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.
Many fans took to X to express their anticipation. Many also shared their hopes of attending the upcoming events, especially longtime followers from international fan bases like Forebom.
"Thank you for the wonderful news I hope I can go to the first fan meeting... I hope I can swing my first Forebon," said a fan.
"Amazing !! I'm really looking forward to it !! Coming to Japan? Can I get a ticket? We finally meet !? I'm panicking alone," wrote another fan.
"I'm happy Please give me a chance to meet Bogomi A I want to dance with everyone in Forebom who has been waiting forever," posted a netizen.
"The most anticipated announcement has arrived... now we have to wait to find out the countries," commented another netizen.
The teaser image also had fans speculating about its hidden meanings. The photo, featuring symbols like the number "810" and a tram station sign, prompted theories about tour dates, locations, and themes.
"The long-awaited fan meeting~ I was so happy I wondered if I was dreaming...Park Bo Gum PONYCANYON Official It's been reposted... (first time in a while) @ParkBoGum_PC Hamadera Park Station? The letters... Osaka ...The meaning of this photo... PONYCANYON-san... My imagination runs wild," said a user.
"We found numbers in this picture @BOGUMMY: 810: definitely date of your debut Anniversary 11: number of how many countries on the upcoming FM Tour? 3: the number of FM's themes? 2017: HAPPY DAY 2019: GOOD DAY 2025: BE WITH YOU," wrote another user.
"Do the “3” and “11” imply something, like I dunno, doing FM in 11 cities and 3 continents?????" asked a fan.
"At first, I was excited by the words "FAN MEETING TOUR" and "810" and lost my composure, but I was impressed by the thought-provoking image When I realized this was the Hankai Tramway (thanks to the iPhone 16) I am excited about the upcoming FM in Japan and I can't concentrate on my work," added another fan.
Park Bo-gum returns strong with dual hits: When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy
Since completing his mandatory military service on February 21, 2022 Park Bo-gum made a widely celebrated return to the small screen earlier this year. His made comeback with two notable dramas— When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy.
In early 2025, Park Bo-gum starred alongside IU in the critically acclaimed drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, which aired from March 7 to March 28, 2025. Set in 1950s Jeju Island, the drama unfolded a moving tale of youth during a transformative period in Korean history. The drama starred IU as Ae-sun and Park Bo-gum as Gwan-sik.
Park Bo-gum's portrayal of the reserved yet deeply devoted Gwan-sik won the viewers' hearts for its depth. The series captured audiences with its gentle storytelling, nuanced performances, and beautiful period backdrop. The series resonated globally, earning a 9.3 rating on IMDb, topping the platform’s highest-rated TV shows for 2025. All 16 episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.
Park Bo-gum’s momentum continues with his latest drama, Good Boy, which began airing on JTBC from May 31, 2025. Scheduled for broadcast every Saturday and Sunday, the series takes a fresh, action-packed turn. g follows a unique storyline centered on former Olympic medalists who, through a special recruitment initiative, become police officers.
These elite athletes trade their medals for police IDs and are assembled into an "Olympic Avengers" task force, committed to tackling violent crimes and rooting out injustices using their world-class physical abilities. The drama explores their transition from national heroes to civil servants confronting the moral complexities of law enforcement.
Good Boy is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video globally.