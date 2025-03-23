 "I met you as a real friend"- Park Bo-gum reflects on the close bond he developed with IU while filming When Life Gives You Tangerines

On March 22, 2025, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum made a guest appearance on IU's Mini Palette, where he reflected on the close bond he developed with the female artist while filming When Life Gives You Tangerines. The male artist expressed his gratitude for meeting her during the drama.

"Thanks to the drama WLGYT, I met you as a real friend, I understood you more, became closer, that made me very happy, so I feel grateful to you for so much happiness," he mentioned, as translated by X user @hoalusi.

In response, the Korean actress said she was proud of the male actor.

Park Bo-gum talked about IU's standard for husband in the latest Mini Palette episode

For those unversed, IU and Park Bo-gum are the lead actors in the ongoing slice-of-life and romance drama When The Life Gives You Tangerines. IU plays Ae-sun while Park Bo-gum portrays the role of Gwan-shik in the series.

Subsequently, Park Bo-gum talked about Ae-sun from the drama. He mentioned how the female protagonist was adamant about not marrying a guy who did not know the meaning of nostalgia. He further elaborated that IU's real-life choice about her significant other was the same as that of Ae-sun.

"I heard that Ae-sun doesn't want to marry a guy who doesn't know what nostalgia is. In real life, with IU's introverted personality and kind heart, her husband's standards are definitely the same-thoughtful, kind, and nostalgic," he added, as translated by X user @hoalusi.

In conclusion, IU and the male artist became close in real life as friends after executing promotional activities and filming the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines together. Many fans also noted that the female artist and her Palette production team decorated the chat room like a cafe to make the actor feel comfortable.

For those unversed, the synopsis for the ongoing romance and slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has been provided below as per the Asianwiki website:

"Ae-Sun (IU) and Gwan-Sik (Park Bo-Gum) were born in Jeju, South Korea in the 1950s. Ae-Sun is a rebellious girl and a lover of books, but she is unable to attend school due to her poor family background."

It further reads:

"Under this circumstance, she never gives up on her dream of becoming a poet. She expresses her feelings freely without hiding anything. Gwan-Sik is a sincere and diligent young man. He doesn’t talk that much. Gwan-Sik loves only Ae-Sun and respects her."

In recent news, the male actor was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming drama Good Boy. Meanwhile, IU was confirmed to star in the series Wife of a 21st Century Prince alongside Byeon Woo-seok.

