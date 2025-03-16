"Wedding of the century"- Fans react as IU shares the behind-the-scenes wedding pictures from 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

On March 14, 2025, the South Korean actress and idol IU shared the behind-the-scenes Wedding pictures from the ongoing romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines featuring Park Bo-gum. She shared nineteen new images showcasing the duo's offscreen chemistry.

Ad

The first snippet showcased the couple standing hand-in-hand, donning their wedding outfits and smiling widely. They were accompanied by the onscreen family members in the second image. Subsequently, the other pictures presented the joy and happiness felt by Park Bo-gum, IU, and other cast members who were celebrating the wedding.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram update also featured the playful and cheerful side of the two actors. The behind-the-scenes pictures also included one where she was pregnant with the child. Subsequently, the images circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an Instagram user commented the following words under the post:

"Wedding of the century."

Fans reaction to IU's new Instagram post (Image via @dlwlrma/Instagram)

Upon seeing IU's new Instagram post for the ongoing drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, the fans stated that it was the best series of the year. Many users were also enchanted by the show. They left multiple positive comments under the female artist's latest update.

Ad

Fans reaction to IU's new Instagram post (Image via @dlwlrma/Instagram)

The Internet users mentioned that IU was the best bride of Jeju Island. They referred to When Life Gives You Tangerines as the best drama of the year.

Ad

Fans reaction to IU's new Instagram post (Image via @dlwlrma/Instagram)

More about When Life Gives You Tangerines

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an ongoing South Korean romance and slice-of-life series featuring IU, Moon So-ri, Park Bo-gum, and Park Hae-joon. It was released on March 7, 2025. The drama is also known by its names, including You Have Done Well, Pokssak sog-atsuda, and others. It was helmed and penned by the director Kim Won-seok and screenwriter Lim Sang-choon, respectively.

The sixteen-episode drama has been produced by production companies, including Pan Entertainment and Baram Pictures, respectively. The official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

Ad

"A drama that tells the adventure-filled life of the rebellious Ae-soon and cast-iron man Gwan-sik, both born in Jeju in the 1950s."

IU played the characters of Oh Ae-sun (the 20s-30s) & Yang Geum-myeong, and Moon So-ri who played Oh Ae-sun in her 40s. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum chronicled the role of Yang Gwan-sik (20s-30s) and Lee Cheon-mu who played Gwan-sik in his 40s.

Ad

In recent news, IU was confirmed to play the role of the female protagonist in the upcoming series Wife of a 21st Century alongside Byeon Woo-seok. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum was confirmed to lead the forthcoming series Good Boy with Kim Soo-hyun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback