Jayden Dandridge, suspected of shooting Sauce Walka and killing Sayso P, found dead in Houston

Jayden Dandridge, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the Memphis shooting that injured rapper Sauce Walka and killed fellow artist Sayso P on March 22, has been found dead in Houston, Texas. For the uninitiated, Sauce Walka and Sayso P were the victims of a shooting incident near the Westin Hotel in Memphis at around 2:42 pm on March 22.

Ad

Walka was shot once in the leg and was moved to the Regional One Health hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Sayso P was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Billboard, the Memphis Police Department published a statement on March 31 announcing 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge's death. Jayden Dandridge's body was reportedly found in an abandoned warehouse in Houston with multiple gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made in connection with his death at the time of writing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

22-year-old Kevin Brown, the second suspect allegedly involved in the Memphis shooting, has yet to be apprehended at the time of this article. The police have issued a warrant for Brown's arrest, charging him with "first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000."

The police issued a warrant for Jayden Dandridge's arrest on March 26

On March 26, 2025, the official X account for the Memphis Police Department announced that the department issued a warrant for Jayden Dandridge's arrest, naming him as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the shooting in Memphis.

Ad

The warrant charged Jayden Dandridge with "first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (2x) and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2x)."

"A warrant has been issued for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting outside the Westin Hotel. Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge or the identification of any other suspects involved," the post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a TMZ report published that same day, the police found surveillance footage that appeared to show Jayden Dandridge driving off in a stolen white 2021 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, the car that was reportedly used in the Memphis shooting.

For context, authorities stated that the alleged suspects, Jayden Dandridge and Kevin Brown, drove up to Sauce Walka and Sayso P in the white sedan before shooting them.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Memphis Police Department dubbed the attack a "targeted shooting incident" in a press conference following the shooting. The statement continued:

Ad

“This appears to be a targeted shooting incident. The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, fired shots without engaging in any conversation, they got back into the white vehicle and fled.”

Sauce Walka paid tribute to Sauso P and denied plans of avenging his murder

On March 26, Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Mondane, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to Sayso P (real name Letorian Hunt) following his death, writing:

Ad

"Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel! Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told u we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. SOSAMAN TOLD U F .. dat weed wait til we leave an hit superior first.. You always so hardheaded blood but u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together."

Ad

He continued that he learned a lot from the younger rapper, adding that Sayso P "left earth as a RICH YOUNG BOSS."

Ad

In an interview with Wikid Films on March 28, Sauce Walka stated that he was not looking to avenge Sayso P's death. He said that he could have retaliated by calling his men from "different cities and states" to do his bidding with a snap of his fingers.

However, he added that he did not want to "retaliate" because it was not a "righteous" thing to do.

"As much as it hurts my soul, and it really break me down — I’m damn near getting emotional about the s**t — I can’t retaliate because that’s not righteous. My brother had his own dealings as a man that a n***a got to respect and a motherf**ker had an opportunity to make me 100 percent accountable for the same thing… and took my life for no reason,” Walka said.

Ad

Sayso P was signed to Sauce Walka's record label, The Sauce Factory, at the time of his death. Speculation that the 27-year-old rapper was killed because he stole $200K circulated on social media following his death.

However, his mother refuted the rumors in a Facebook post uploaded on March 24, where she alleged that her son was "set up" by "haters," adding that his loyalty to "the wrong people" contributed to his death.

As of this writing, the police have not revealed the motive behind the Memphis shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback