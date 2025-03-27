Who is Jayden Dandridge? Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Memphis rapper, Sayso P

The homicide case of Sayso P, also known as Latorian Hunt, who was shot dead on March 22, 2025, has witnessed a new development after the Memphis Police Department identified the suspect reportedly involved in the shooting incident, revealed to be a 21-year-old man named Jayden Dandridge.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, multiple charges have been imposed on Dandridge in connection with the incident that happened near the Westin Hotel during the day.

Sayso P was also accompanied by rapper Sauce Walka at the time, who was hit in the leg by a bullet and was hospitalized for the same. Notably, Dandridge has been accused of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm while committing a felony, and auto theft.

On the other hand, Sayso P lost his life from the injuries that he suffered during the shooting incident, and he was 27 years old at the time of his death.

As per People magazine, Sauce Walka also expressed his grief over Sayso’s demise on March 26, 2025, through Instagram with a few photos, recalling the moments he spent with Sayso, also known as Latorian Hunt.

“Everything in Memphis @sayso___p wanted me to do with him I stayed 3 days after we lost you to complete your wishes.. ( You gotta eat at “ Smackers Junt “ lol ) You gotta do interview with @wikidfilmssss we gotta do the #BoxdIn junt that’s Memphis history.. Sauce you gotta go shop at @thesuperiorshop and get some drip and go viral in T shop..”

Meanwhile, Jayden Dandridge has not been taken into custody yet, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

Memphis Police Department shared a video linked to Sayso P shooting incident

After the cops found the suspect allegedly associated with the shooting case leading to Sayso P’s death, they posted a video through their social media handle on March 27, 2025, where two people were spotted coming out of a white vehicle, reportedly including Jayden Dandridge. The video featured Dandridge holding a bag in one of his hands.

In addition, Memphis Police also added a photo of Dandridge captured at an unknown location and mentioned the charges imposed on him. The cops wrote in their statement that an arrest warrant is already out for Jayden and continued:

“A $6,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Jayden Dandridge or the identification of any other suspects involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901)- 528-CASH or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestopmem.org.”

Although the police did not disclose any other personal information related to Dandridge, Chief of Memphis Police Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis stated in a press release that they used various methods to find important details related to the shooting incident, including surveillance cameras.

Davis also mentioned that the homicide unit “worked tirelessly” to bring justice to the family of the victim. Davis additionally praised the work done by the department in 12 hours by saying:

“This speaks to the dedication of our officers and the effectiveness of the tools at our disposal in solving violent crimes and ensuring public safety.”

According to the Commercial Appeal, Sayso P was working under Sauce Walka’s record label, Sauce Familia, and had many singles in his credits, including Hefner, Backdoor, and Free One Punch.

