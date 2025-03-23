What happened to Sauce Walka? All we know as Rapper reportedly gets shot in Memphis

Well-known rapper Sauce Walka is trending in the headlines after he was reportedly shot in a shooting incident that happened in Memphis on March 22, 2025. The case happened near the Westin Hotel in FexExForum and Walka was immediately transported to the hospital, as per TMZ.

Ad

According to Times Now, Sauce Walka was accompanied by his artist Sayso P, who was also shot at the same time and was allegedly pronounced dead. Operations of the nearby streets were closed for some time after the incident.

Notably, the Memphis Police Department is yet to reveal the official identities of the individuals targeted in the shooting incident. An investigation has been already launched by the authorities to find more details related to the case.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Walka’s father Albert also spoke to KHOU 11 on the day of the incident, saying that his son would recover from the injuries and expressed his relief by saying:

“Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead.”

TMZ also reported that Sauce Walka was reportedly hit in the leg and his family has claimed that he was not the main target in the case that happened in Memphis.

Ad

Memphis Police Department shares details on the incident reportedly involving Sauce Walka

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, the authorities have not divulged any details about the people who were shot in the incident. Although Sauce Walka’s father had already shared a statement with KHOU 11, the rapper himself has yet to address anything from his side.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Police Department took to their official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, March 22, revealing that the authorities responded to the 100 block of George W. Lee Avenue related to a shooting incident at around 2:42 p.m. The post also reads:

Ad

“One male was pronounced deceased, and another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. This appears to be an isolated incident, not random violence. Officers have identified the suspect vehicle, and are actively working to make an arrest.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from this, the department additionally ensured to everyone that Memphis is a safe place and that they are “committed” to bringing justice to those who were affected by the incident.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, a video has gone viral on different platforms, which was reportedly captured at the crime spot. The clip features the entire place flooded with patrol cars and ambulances, and Sauce Walka allegedly appeared near an emergency vehicle.

Ad

Walka was previously involved in a similar situation in 2022 where he reportedly defended himself when an individual attempted to rob his jewelry in Los Angeles, as per iHeart. However, the man lost his life from unknown causes in the incident and Walka later shared a video on social media, where he said that people need to learn from what he has gone through.

“There’s a lot of young men that want to do this sh*t but don’t know everything that comes with it. But understand this, everybody ain’t going and I’m one of those people that is not going.”

Also known as Albert Walker Mondane, he has released multiple mixtapes over the years, including In Sauce We Trust, Don’t Let The Sauce Fool U, Sauce Ghetto Gospel, Drill Spill, Al Rage Walka, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback