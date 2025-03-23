Who is Sayso P? Rapper speculated to be among two men shot in Memphis alongside Sauce Walka

On March 22, 2025, rapper Sauce Walka and a musical artist, Sayso P were reportedly targeted at a shooting incident that happened in Memphis. Walka was allegedly injured in the leg and has been taken to the hospital, as per TMZ.

Walka was the only person reported to be shot and although the other victim has not been identified yet, netizens speculated that it was Sayso.

Sayso P is a rising star in the world of rapping and associated with a record label called The Sauce Factory, also known as TSF, which was also launched by Walka.

Sharing an update about his son’s condition, Sauce Walka’s father Albert Walker also spoke to KHOU 11, saying that Walka will survive despite that he has been shot. The outlet also stated that the incident happened near the FexEx Forum at Lt. George W. Lee Avenue.

As per a report by Billboard on March 23, 2025, the suspects reportedly arrived in a vehicle and started shooting at the duo. Notably, the authorities have not taken anyone into custody so far and a homicide investigation has been launched by the Memphis Police Department to catch the culprits as soon as possible.

Addressing the incident on X (formerly Twitter), the cops revealed that the incident happened at around 2:42 p.m., adding that the injured person was non-critical when he was sent to the hospital. The police also explained the case as an “isolated incident” and that a vehicle of the suspect had also been discovered. The post also had a message for the general public as it reads:

“We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act.”

Sayso P collaborated with Sauce Walka on a few occasions over the years

A video from the crime spot is currently trending on social media where Sauce Walka reportedly appeared near a vehicle, speaking to an officer. However, Sauce Walka has not shared anything about the incident through any platform until now.

While the authorities have not confirmed whether Sauce Walka and Sayso P were the ones targeted in the case, the duo’s video has been going viral where they were seen hanging out inside a vehicle.

As mentioned, Sayso was a part of The Sauce Factory, which also included Walka as a member. Although Sayso kept his personal life away from the spotlight, he was known for being influenced by the rap culture in Houston, and the music that has been popular in the city was also featured in his music at the same time, as per The Sports Grail.

Sayso P also joined Sauce Walka for a few collaborative singles in his career. One of them was Making Stars, which was released back in 2022. The music video of the song shared through the YouTube channel of Sauce Dat TV has received more than 60,000 views until now.

A year later, Sayso P and Sauce Walka also collaborated on another song, Furreal. Apart from this, the former also shared music videos of his singles through his YouTube channel over the years, including Free Once Punch, Game Related, WTF, Hefner, Reason Why, Backdoor, Making Stars, MmHmm, What’s Real, and more.

