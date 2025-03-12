Who is David Banner? Personal life, net worth and all about the rapper amid recent viral marriage comments

Rapper and actor David Banner recently said that he was ready to get married at the age of 50. David made the comments while speaking to Essence magazine in September last year.

David Banner, who is known for his work on TV shows like Empire and Saints & Sinners, said at the time that he wanted to find a wife and become a father. He further stated:

“We chase all of these esoteric goals, and sometimes we look back, and we left the things that really matter. I looked up one day, I had all of them, the music accolades, the film accolades, not all the ones that I want, but a lot of them. I had accomplished my goal, had chased my goal so long that when I looked up, I saw that I ran off and left everything else.”

David Banner appeared for an interview on The Breakfast Club on March 12, 2025, where he addressed the above-mentioned statement as Charlamagne Tha God questioned the actor if he was ready to get settled at 50. The Ride Along star responded by saying:

“I told a woman young lady this. What are your main love languages? What do you see and want out of a man? She said I want him to be successful and I want him to spend time. How? F*cking activist, a top-tier producer, top-tier rapper, actor, I do more than most people do in their one career in my five careers. When do I have time?”

David Banner, whose fortune is estimated to be $12 million, recalled the time when he produced the projects of artists like Chris Brown and was busy with acting at the same time. He then opened up on how things would have been for him if he got married at the time and said:

“If I were to get a wife, she’ll be at home. I’ll be an absent provider and then people will talk about I didn’t raise my kids or didn’t have time with my wife. We have to choose other thing that I always wonder is why do grown people care about.”

David Banner net worth: Music, personal life, and more

The Brookhaven, Mississippi native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his work in the world of music and acting. His albums and singles have been successful, contributing a lot to his earnings for a long time.

David Banner’s last major project was #TheGodBox, which came out in 2017. He has worked with record labels such as A Banner Vision and Universal, and he even served as the producer of his debut album, Them Firewater Boyz Vol. 1.

However, David’s second album Mississippi managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts and his next three projects received a similar response, where The Greatest Story Ever Told grabbed the eighth spot on the US Billboard 200.

As mentioned, David is known for being a part of TV shows like the music drama series Empire, where he was seen as Philly Street. He was also cast for a recurring role as Pastor Darryl Greene in three seasons of Saints & Sinners, where he was featured for two years. He portrayed lead roles in shows like Walking with Gods and The Family Business: New Orleans.

David Banner has also expanded his career to films in the last few years, appearing in projects such as This Christmas, The Experiment, Days of Wrath, The Butler, and Babes With Blades.

Apart from David Banner’s work in music, films, and TV shows, his personal life has also grabbed a lot of attention since he is not married yet. However, he addressed the same on a few occasions over the years, specifically in an interview with xoNecole in 2016. While he confirmed that he has not tied the knot so far, he also mentioned:

“I just want to be the man that most Black women want to marry. I want to be a Black man that stands strong. I’m not perfect, but [I want to be the man] women want to marry and that kids want to be their father. I want to be that man. [When I die] I want people to say that that’s a strong African man, I am proud that he’s a part of my culture.”

David Banner was last seen in an episode of the CBS crime drama series Equalizer, which aired this year. He also has multiple singles in his credits, including Play, 9mm, Shawty Say, and My Uzi, alongside a collaborative album, Death of a Pop Star.

