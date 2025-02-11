"He just gave Drake too much light" — Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy disagree on whether Kendrick should have performed Not Like Us at Super Bowl

On The Breakfast Club on February 9, 2025, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy discussed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, including his diss track Not Like Us and shared their thoughts on his setlist.

Charlamagne stated that Lamar should not have included Not Like Us in his performance, as doing so brought unnecessary attention to fellow rapper Drake, ultimately diminishing the impact of the event, while DJ Envy suggested that it was necessary.

"And if he were going not to do Not Like Us, which I still think he should have done because he just gave Drake too much light," Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy analyze Not Like Us inclusion in Halftime Performance

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, during the morning show episode on iHeartRadio, Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious discussed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance.

The conversation centered around whether including Lamar's massive 2024 hit, Not Like Us, in the setlist was a good decision.

Charlamagne expressed that the song was unnecessary and suggested that if Lamar wanted to include it, he should have placed it at the end to maintain the show's overarching theme, which he described as "ultra black."

While Charlamagne tha God held this view, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious disagreed, arguing that Not Like Us was essential to the performance and had the intended impact.

"I feel like do that between like Euphoria and Not Like Us, he gave Drake too much light, but if you was going to do it, he should have done it as the last verse, based off the theme of his show last night, since it was so ultra black so unapologetically black, he should have done the last verse," Charlamagne said.

"I think he had to too (include Not Like Us)," DJ Envy said.

While the hosts disagreed on certain aspects, they agreed that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX setlist could have been stronger. Charlamagne tha God suggested that Lamar could have opted for higher-energy tracks and listed several of his hits that he believed would have enhanced the show.

"Aesthetically, I gave it a 10, but I agree with Envy; his setlist could have been way better. He could have just picked better high-energy songs than he did. For example, It was an unapologetically ultra-black performance. Imagine if you had opened up with Black at a Berry," Charlamagne added.

Charlamagne tha God further suggested that if Lamar had started with Black at a Berry after the Super Bowl, setting the tone for an electrifying performance.

Then, the artist may have seamlessly mixed in tracks like I, m.A.A.d City, Money Trees, and Backseat Freestyle, blending them with TV Off, HUMBLE., and Squabble Up, which, according to the radio host, the energy would have been unreal.

The setlist, which featured guest appearances from SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson, was as follows:

GNX teaser (snippet) Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man at the Garden Peekaboo Luther feat. SZA All the Stars feat. SZA Not Like Us TV Off

As of now, Kendrick Lamar has not publicly responded to his performance or the remarks made by Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy.

