"Pretty boring day for Super Bowl" - Kevin Durant drops blunt take on Kendrick Lamar's NFL halftime show

Kevin Durant expressed his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. The rapper was invited to perform at one of the biggest sports events in the USA.

Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track about fellow Drake, 'Not Like Us'. It was a controversial performance, given how Lamar threw shots at Drake throughout the performance.

Like many NBA players, Kevin Durant is also a huge NFL fan. So, the media asked Durant about his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl. KD told Dana Scott of azcentral sports that he didn't care for the rapper. as he was too fixated on the game's result.

The Phoenix Suns star also found the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs boring given how Philly came up with a blowout (40-22) victory.

"It meant nothing to me," Durant said about Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance.

"No thoughts. I didn't really pay attention to it to be honest. It was a pretty boring day for a Super Bowl. The game got out of hand and the Super Bowl halftime show, I ain'tt pay attention to it. I kinda skimmed through the whole thing to be honest."

Kevin Durant opens up about nearly getting traded before deadline

The NBA trade deadline has passed, which means teams are now locked in and have now more or less finalized their rosters heading into the second half of the season. While players remain safe from getting traded for now, Kevin Durant couldn't help but express his feelings toward the Phoenix Suns planning to trade him.

Before the deadline, it was reported that the Suns were interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler for Bradley Beal. When the Miami Heat didn't approve their offer, Durant's name was thrown in the mix.

KD was shocked to learn that he was even considered to be a part of a trade package. While he may have felt betrayed by Phoenix's intentions, Durant understood that it was just business.

"I didn't see it coming, but, like, the organization's gotta do what they gotta do for the betterment of their organization," Durant told reporters, via the Arizona Republic's Dana Scott.

"Even if I'm blindsided or not, it doesn't matter. It's just a part of the business, you know what I'm saying? And as a player, you gotta be prepared for anything. I've been traded before. I moved teams before. I got up and switched my whole situation up midseason. So you gotta be prepared for anything in this league. So being blindsided doesn't even matter."

Kevin Durant remains with the Phoenix Suns heading into the second half of the season. With the Suns placed 10th in the Western Conference, Durant and Co. will do their best to find success in the Play-In Tournament, if not secure a spot among the top six teams in the conference.

