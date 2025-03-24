"Just another day for him" — Netizens react as Sauce Walka appears to be in good spirits while recovering from Memphis shooting 

Multiple sources, including KHOU11, reported that rapper Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting in Downtown Memphis on March 22, 2025, wherein another man was killed. However, a recent video of Walka recovering from the shooting has gone viral in which the rapper seems to be in a happy mood with some of his associates.

While it is not known who Walka is talking to in the video, the rapper told the person recording the video that he will visit their store and offered to take a picture with the person as well. The rapper had a visible dressing on his leg, yet he got up to take a photo with the said person.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Sauce Walka seeming in a happy mood while recovering from getting shot.

"Just another day for him. SMH," posted a user on X.

"He is obviously on meds, relax yall," wrote a netizen.

"Why's homie so happy 😭," said another netizen.

"Now he’s back to normal. Stay Dangerous Sauce," commented a user.

"This guy seems super doped up! Why did he get shot with a beebe gun?" wrote another X user.

However, some netizens called out Walka for enjoying himself while his fellow rapper Sayso P was killed in the same shooting Walka was injured in:

"Damn no remorse for losing his own artist? And all that money he stay posting videos with and he cooped up in a room with ni**as looking like they in an orphanage 😂😂😂," said an X user.

"Bro talking like his man didn't get put down, not a inch of sorrow.....shi is crazy dawg. .," wrote another user.

"They didn’t give a f*ck about whoever SaysoP is 😭😭😭😭 they In there smoking drinking pop and talking s*it lmaooo Hell nawl," added a netizen.

Details about rapper Sauce Walka's Memphis shooting explored

According to the Houston Chronicle, as per authorities, Sauce Walka was the victim of a "targeted shooting" in downtown Memphis on March 22, 2025. The Memphis Police Department mentioned in a Facebook post that the officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 100 block of George W. Lee Ave at 2:42 pm.

Walka and his friend were reportedly outside a Memphis hotel when a white 4-door vehicle pulled up in front of them and a suspect emerged from the same. The suspect fired multiple shots at Walka and his friend before speeding off. Moreover, the Memphis Police Department mentioned that the vehicle of the suspect fled the downtown Memphis area quickly.

Sauce Walka's father said in a statement concerning his son's shooting:

"Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead,"

Moreover, the Memphis Police Department commented on the rapper's shooting by assuring the visitors and community that downtown Memphis is a safe place. They added that the incident wasn't a random act of violence.

The department added that there are early indications of the victims and suspects knowing each other. The MPD's statement said:

"We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, achieved popularity via his collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott. Additionally, the rapper is known for tracks like Master P, 5000 Ones, and Sauce Baby among others.

