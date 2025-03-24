"Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead" — Sauce Walka's father updates fans about rapper's condition after Memphis shooting

Sauce Walka, one of the victims of the Memphis shooting on March 22, has been confirmed to have survived. Over the weekend, KHOU 11 was able to confirm Walka's survival from his father.

Albert Walker confirmed that the Texas rapper was shot in the thigh and is currently in a non-critical condition while recovering in the hospital. Expressing concern over the tragic incident, the rapper's father told the news outlet:

"Had it not been for God, my son would’ve been dead"

Meanwhile, the police authorities have confirmed that another person was present with Sauce Walka during the shooting and was killed. Authorities have also identified the vehicle used by the assailants and are actively searching for it.

MSN reports that while the authorities are yet to identify the dead victim, YTB Fatt shared a photo of Sayso P on his Instagram handle, writing:

"Fly high soldier. May God give your family strength. Get your rest."

According to the media outlet, Sauce Walka, Sayso P, and YTB Fatt were seen partying at a Memphis club before the shooting, as visible in clips Walka shared on social media.

Sauce Walka was allegedly shopping in downtown Memphis when the shooting occurred

According to MSN, the Memphis shooting took place around 2:42 PM last Saturday on Lt. George W. Lee Avenue, near the FedExForum. A Houston-based news outlet reported that Sauce Walka and Sayso P—who were together at the venue—were allegedly shopping in downtown Memphis at the time.

Out of nowhere, a suspect vehicle drove up to the rappers and opened fire before quickly fleeing the scene. Witnesses reported having heard 3-4 shots being fired.

In the wake of the incident, the Memphis police released a statement:

"At approx. 2:42 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting at 100 block of George W. Lee Ave. One male was pronounced deceased, and another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. This appears to be an isolated incident, not random violence. Officers have identified the suspect vehicle, and are actively working to make an arrest."

Per HotNewHipHop, during a press conference on Saturday night, the police officers revealed that they had issued a city-wide alert to search the vehicle in question.

The law enforcement officials believe that the shooting was a targeted attack against Sauce Walka and his friend and not a random act of violence. Meanwhile, the Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) have joined forces with the police to arrest suspects behind the Memphis shooting.

A spokesperson of the Memphis Police Department explained the incident to NME, saying:

"This appears to be a targeted shooting incident. The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, fired shots without engaging in any conversation, they got back into the white vehicle and fled."

Sauce Walka, known for collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, Migos, and Megan Thee Stallion, is best recognized for his tracks Where Was You At and Texas Cyclone.

