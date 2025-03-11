Another one of Boosie BadAzz's concerts witnessed a grim shooting on Monday, March 10, the second fatal incident that has taken place at his show in less than a year.

Per Cleveland 19 News, Boosie performed live at a concert at the Field House Lounge - a bar on Paul Williams Street, Akron, Ohio, on Sunday night. Due to the concert, the bar remained crowded on the early Monday morning, where a fight broke out.

Things escalated quickly, with shots being fired while the No Juice rapper was still on stage. Three people were confirmed to have been injured in the shooting, with the incident being captured on video, HotNewHipHop reports. The video was later shared over social media and went viral within hours.

When police turned up at the scene, two of the three victims were still there, with the third one - a 25-year-old man - later reported to be at a hospital. The other two victims at the venue included an 18-year-old and a 36-year-old man.

While the names of the victims are not released at this time, Cleveland 19 confirms that the two were transported to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition. Whether or not the victims had something to do with the shootout is not known at the moment.

According to the news outlet, officers have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

DJ Akademiks shared the viral clip on his Instagram handle three hours ago (at the time of writing this article), which features Boosie in a red sweatshirt and a mic in his hand in the beginning.

As the crowd started to cheer the Trust Nobody rapper on, two loud gunshots were heard consecutively, leading to chaos in the bar as everyone panicked and ran for cover, including BadAzz. Boosie is yet to comment on the incident.

Two people died at a shootout in a Boosie BadAzz concert last year

The shootout on Monday comes nearly seven months after another one of Boosie BadAzz's concerts witnessed a shootout in August last year. Per People, the incident took place on August 10, 2024, when Boosie was scheduled to perform at an event being hosted at the Pacific Junction in Iowa, titled The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest.

As the name indicates, it was a car show featuring live performances by several artists, including Boosie BadAzz, Rich the Factor, and Rob49. It was scheduled to end at 11 PM, with the Pleazer rapper's performance supposedly set towards the end.

However, BadAzz didn't get a chance to perform at the event, as the shooting occurred in the venue's parking lot around 9 PM, a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety revealed. Per the authorities, the rest of the show was canceled as a result of the shooting, in which two Nebraskan men became the victims. The statement continued:

"The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and several surrounding law enforcement agencies."

The victims at the venue were later identified as Charles A. Williams Jr, 27, and Marcus L. Johnson, 28. Both of them died at the scene, while the motive behind the shooting remained a mystery.

According to HotNewHipHop, Boosie BadAzz was at a 2006 concert where five people were shot while he performed with Plies. In a recent Vlad TV interview, Boosie denied rumors that the shooting resulted from a feud between them.

