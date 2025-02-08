Who is Juwanna Mann? Boosie BadAzz lauds Trump for signing executive order banning trans athletes from women's sports

On Friday, February 7, 2025, Boosie BadAzz praised President Donald Trump on X for signing the executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" on Wednesday, February 5.

Boosie BadAzz expressed his approval that women's sports were being "protected" and referenced Juwanna Mann in his tweet. He tweeted:

"SO GLAD WOMEN SPORTS R PROTECTED ‼️THAT WAS CRAZY ,REAL TALK ‼️NO MORE JUWANNA MANN taking advance of our little girls .Like I said once before “GET YO A** OUT THAT POOL N GO SWIN AGAINST MICHEAL PHELPS😂"

Juwanna Mann is the protagonist of a 2002 American sports comedy-drama film of the same name. In the film, Jamal Jeffries, a pro basketball player, assumes the name Juwanna Mann and dresses in drag to play for the women's basketball team after he gets dropped from his team. Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. plays Juwanna Man in the movie.

Boosie BadAzz's tweet follows Trump's recent order banning transgender girls and women from participating in women's and girls' sports categories. Per AllHipHop, the tweet reflects the rapper's transphobic and homophobic views, which he has been open about.

Boosie BadAzz also mentioned in his tweet that trans women were taking advantage of "our little girls."

Trump railed against "transgender lunacy" while signing new executive order

Donald Trump at the White House as he signs new executive order about women's sports (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump's signing of the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order this week fulfills a promise made during his 2024 presidential campaign, ABC News reported. The order introduces new mandates on sex and sports policy, directing federal agencies to prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in female sports categories.

The order is to be enforced immediately across the US, including in schools and athletic associations that "deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms." At the signing ceremony on Wednesday, surrounded by female athletes, Trump railed against what he called "transgender lunacy." Trump said:

"Under the Trump administration, we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls."

Following the executive order, the White House expects all sports bodies in the nation, including the NCAA, to amend their rules in accordance. In December 2024, NCAA president Charlie Baker told the Republican senators:

"We're a national governing body and we follow federal law. Clarity on this issue at the federal level would be very helpful."

Meanwhile, Kelley Robinson, the Human Rights Campaign President, believes Trump's new order would cause more problems, adding:

"This order could expose young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don't fit a narrow view of how they're supposed to dress or look."

Robinson continued:

"Participating in sports is about learning the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance. And for so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong. We should want that for all kids – not partisan policies that make life harder for them."

Boosie BadAzz told fans about not wearing underwear during a recent Instagram livestream

Boosie BadAzz's comment about Trump's new executive order comes days after an Instagram livestream from his gym. During the livestream, while answering fans' questions, he was asked about his typical gym outfit, to which Boosie BadAzz said:

"What I wear to the gym? Sweatpants, tee-shirt. I don’t even wear drawers. I barely ever wear drawers, I ain’t gon’ lie. Yeah, I barely ever wear underwear."

Boosie BadAzz also revealed that he was preparing for a new role in an upcoming project, for which he needed to gain weight.

