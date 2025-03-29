"That's not righteous" — Sauce Walka says he's not planning to retaliate against the shooters who killed his artist Sayso P

Rapper Sauce Walka was shot at and injured from a shooting outside the Westin Hotel, Memphis, on March 22. The same gunfire resulted in the death of artist Sayso P, who was signed to Walka's record label. The rapper, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, talked about his perspective on retaliating against his affiliate's killers.

On March 28, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video of Walka's interview with Wikid Films wherein the rapper mentioned:

"As much as it hurts my soul, and it really breaks me down... I can't retaliate because that's not righteous. Because my brother had his own dealings as a man that a n***a got to respect. A motherf***er had the opportunity to make me 100% accountable for the same thing that they felt... Whatever the situation is."

Sauce Walka added that if he wanted to, he could have called 400 to 500 men from different states and cities to retaliate against Sayso P's killer, who would "do whatever 'bout snapping my finger in retaliation for what happened to me and my little brother."

The rapper mentioned that he is unaware of the situation with Sayso P and that his late affiliate's shooters could have held Walka accountable at the same level as well.

Emphasizing his principles, Sauce Walka said:

"At the end of the day, I got to be a man and be an honorable gangster. And respect the fact that I put myself in a place where I wasn't supposed to be standing at and sitting at. But as a gangster and as a brother, I'ma stand next to my brother no matter whatever this n***a got going on."

"U left this earth happy an successful"- Sauce Walka remembers his late affiliate Sayso P

On March 27, 2025, Sauce Walka took to Instagram to share a tribute in memory of his affiliate Sayso P. He mentioned that words or tears couldn't explain the loss he has been feeling.

Referring to rapper Splatt, Walka mentioned that he wished he had listened to the fellow rapper's advice and stayed in the room.

Remembering Sayso P, the Sauce Factory founder mentioned:

"I learned a lot from u young spilla and I thankful for all the loyalty and support city to city hood to hood wit them sticks RAP HUSTLING‼️ U left earth as a RICH YOUNG BOSS U left this earth happy an successful ima make sure the world knows that who u really are"

Sauce Walka added that it is unfortunate for most of the "kings and bosses" to be at war with each other and that he hopes one day everyone stops taking lives from their communities and starts to build "better futures for our cultures".

In other news, the Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for Jayde Dandridge on March 26, 2025. They charged the 21-year-old with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, auto theft, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in the case concerning Sayso P and Sauce Walka.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows two people getting out of a white car and running up to Walka and Sayso P, followed by gunfire. While Sayso P fell to the ground, Walka ran away.

