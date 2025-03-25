"He definitely high and uncomfortable" — Netizens react to Sauce Walka walking on crutches and still in Memphis after the shooting 

Houston rapper Sauce Walka recently got into a shooting in Memphis on Saturday, March 22, 2025. While Walka survived with some injuries, Memphis rapper Sayso P was killed in the same shooting, as per reports. According to the Memphis Police Department, the deadly shooting took place outside the Westin Memphis Beale Street near the FedExForum.

The shooting, which resulted in Walka getting shot in the leg, was reportedly a targeted incident, as per law enforcement authorities. Meanwhile, a video of Sauce Walka went viral on social media platforms, where the rapper could be seen standing on crutches. A post by @mymixtapez on their official X account went viral. The caption of the photo read:

"Sauce Walka says he's up, back in the streets and is still in Memphis after the shooting."

In the viral clip, rapper Sauce Walka spoke for the first time after the shooting. He seemingly talked about the late rapper, who died in the shooting incident on Saturday. A user commented on X:

"He definitely high and uncomfortable / Get back to Houston bruh."

"Black people just act tough for no reason. It's crazy," a user tweeted.

"Sauce is high as hell!" added a tweet.

"Cmon Sauce this a bad look," wrote a netizen.

Many netizens believed Sauce Walka should have been resting after getting injured in the shooting.

"Shouldn't he be resting.... mf doing too much," a user wrote on X.

"Young man please relocate to safety Gee Wiz," read a tweet.

"Basically he saying come finish him off," tweeted another one.

In new details about the shooting incident that injured Sauce Walka, authorities reveal the victims and suspects knew each other

As mentioned, law enforcement officials believed that the Memphis shooting that happened on Saturday was not a random act of violence. Instead, according to them, it was targeted at someone. During a press conference held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Memphis Police Department Assistant Chief Don Crowe said:

"This appeared to be a targeted shooting incident. The victims and suspects are known to each other. This was not a random act of violence... Officers have identified the suspect vehicle and are actively working to make an arrest."

As per reports by The Express Tribune, authorities have identified the suspected vehicle. However, they have yet to make any arrests as of now. Law enforcement officials further said they were looking into surveillance footage to get additional details about the fatal shooting that injured Sauce Walka.

While the police department only named the victims on Monday, several other outlets, including The Breakfast Club, revealed the names a day earlier, on Sunday. Poppa Sauce, Walka's dad, spoke to KHOU 11 about the fatal shooting. He said:

"Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead."

The case is an ongoing investigation under the jurisdiction of the Memphis Police Department. Meanwhile, condolences for the late rapper have flooded the internet.

