Sayso P's mother refutes rumors that her son was killed in Memphis shooting because of stealing something

In a recent Facebook post, Sayso P's mother alleged that her son was killed due to a setup, denying rumors that he was involved in criminal activity. This came days after the 27-year-old rapper lost his life in a shooting incident in Memphis on March 22.

For the uninitiated, Sayso and fellow rapper Sauce Walka became victims of a shootout near the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis on Saturday. Walka sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Sayso P died as a result of the shootout, as confirmed by Fox13 Memphis News on March 24.

On March 24, Toya Redwing, Sayso P's mother, took to Facebook to break her silence in the wake of her son's death, denying allegations that he died because he stole money. She claimed that her son lost his life because "haters set him up," adding:

"This is the type of lies and s**t that KEEP mothers losing our sons. My son never stole anything. Never ran off with anything. Didn’t have to. Haters set him up but not because he stole a dime. He would give you his last before he would steal anything. Please stop spreading rumors. Let me repeat that, He didn’t have to take s**t from anyone."

Additionally, she alleged that his loyalty to "the wrong people" led to his death, continuing:

"Money wasn’t a factor for ExitEight Tank Da Bank…. He was too loyal. Too loyal to the wrong people was his biggest downfall. Haters who were envious killed my baby but I won’t let ya’ll steal his legacy. People see him with a stack and say anything. That was his NORM!"

Exploring the shooting incident that killed Sayso P

Sayso P, whose real name is Latorian Hunt, was an up-and-coming rapper who recently signed with Sauce Walka's record label, The Sauce Factory, aka TSF.

Both artists became the victims of a shooting incident on March 22, but the motive for the shootout is unclear as of this article.

According to The New York Post, the unidentified shooters drove up to Walka and Sayso P outside the Westin Hotel near FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis at around 2:45 pm on Saturday, got out of their car, and opened fire.

While Walka was shot once in the thigh, Sayso was shot multiple times. The police have yet to apprehend the shooters. However, they have identified the car the assailants used to flee the scene as a white four-door sedan, as confirmed by MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe in a press conference over the weekend.

Authorities also believe the shooting was a "targeted incident" and not a random attack, speculating that the victims and suspects "are known to each other." Following the incident, the MPD said in a statement to the press:

“We want to assure our community and visitors that Downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other."

The statement continued:

"We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

Sayso P and Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, have collaborated on many occasions, including on tracks like Making Stars and Furreal. Additionally, Sayso P released several solo songs, including Free One Punch, Hefner, and Reason Why.

