How old is Bobby in King of the Hill season 14? Details explored

King of the Hill season 14 returns nearly two decades after the original series concluded. One of the most important changes in this resurrection is that Bobby Hill's age is now known. Bobby is now 21 years old in this new season.

Ad

The revival, which you can watch on Hulu, doesn't pick up right where the show left off in 2009. Instead, King of the Hill season 14 makes it plain that time has passed.

The backdrop, characters, and events of the program show that nine years have passed in the plot. Bobby, who was 13 years old when the show ended, is now an adult living in Arlen, Texas.

This evolution lets the show portray Bobby taking on new duties, including becoming a chef and running a business. His age serves as a narrative anchor, helping to set up the new relationships in his family and community.

Ad

Trending

King of the Hill season 14 moves its characters around in a way that fits with the story of the original series by changing the time.

Bobby Hill’s exact age in King of the Hill season 14

King of the Hill season 14 (Image via Disney Plus)

Bobby Hill is 21 years old in King of the Hill season 14. This is confirmed in the revival’s premiere episode. Showrunner Saladin Patterson, who now leads the series alongside original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, has also verified this detail.

Ad

The show picks up nine years after the events of season 13, which aired its final episodes in 2009. At that time, Bobby was 13 years old. With a clear time jump, the series now places him at 21 — a fully grown young adult. This information is not left to speculation. The episode states it outright, and the storyline supports it.

In the season opener, Bobby is introduced as a chef and part-owner of Robata Chane, a Japanese-German fusion restaurant. This career choice reflects his long-standing interest in cooking.

Ad

That interest was a recurring theme across the show’s original 13 seasons. Now, King of the Hill season 14 expands on it, turning Bobby’s hobby into a profession.

Why is it important to know Bobby's age in the revival?

Bobby Hill's confirmed age of 21 in King of the Hill season 14 significantly alters the story. In most cartoon shows, the characters stay the same age, but in this revival, time moves on.

Ad

Bobby now has to confront problems at work, personal freedom, generational clashes with Hank, and changing relationships that he didn't have to deal with in earlier seasons. His age makes the story more realistic and emotional without changing anything about his past.

King of the Hill season 14 adds to the story in a consistent and meaningful way by keeping the storyline going and letting the characters age normally.

How Bobby’s age shapes season 14’s storylines

Ad

Now that Bobby is 21 in King of the Hill season 14, his maturity, or lack thereof in some cases, becomes the focal point for various episodes. In one storyline, he and Hank compete in a local beer-brewing contest.

While Hank’s adherence to traditional Texan tastes clashes with Bobby’s experimental, artisanal approach, their shared love for competition makes for a compelling episode that explores generational differences.

Another episode focuses on Bobby’s attempts to source special charcoal for his restaurant, leading to humorous misunderstandings and cultural commentary — all while subtly reaffirming his adulthood and independence.

Ad

Unlike in earlier seasons, where Hank guided or corrected Bobby’s missteps, the new season shows Bobby navigating problems on his own.

It’s also important to note that Bobby’s age is central to his revived dynamic with Connie Souphanousinphone. Once childhood sweethearts with unresolved feelings, the two are now both adults, making their interactions richer and more emotionally layered.

The revival hints at possible romantic developments, showing that even animated characters can grow into relationships that reflect real adult experiences.

Ad

How the revival handles character aging across the board

King of the Hill (Image via Hulu)

Bobby isn’t the only character aged forward in King of the Hill season 14, but his development is perhaps the most pronounced. Hank and Peggy have returned to Arlen after several years in Saudi Arabia, where Hank worked in propane overseas.

Ad

Their time abroad and subsequent re-entry into a rapidly modernizing America provides fertile ground for storytelling.

Meanwhile, Dale Gribble is now running for mayor, and the voice role has been transitioned to Toby Huss following Johnny Hardwick’s passing. Joseph and Connie are also adults now, although not all supporting characters receive as much focus.

Still, each character's age progression enhances the show's realism and emotional resonance.

But Bobby’s age remains the touchstone. At 21, he is the embodiment of the revival’s central theme: growth. He bridges the old and the new. His quirks remain, but now they manifest in more mature — though not always wiser — ways.

Ad

King of the Hill season 14 is set to premiere on Hulu on August 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More