How many episodes will be there in King of the Hill season 14? Episode count and more

King of the Hill season 14 is set to commence from August 4, 2025, marking a return of the animated sitcom after 15 years. The series will only be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. With 10 brand-new episodes coming out at the same time, this season brings the Hill family back to Arlen, Texas.Hank Hill, a propane salesman, and his family live in the small Texas town of Arlen and the show explores their lives. Characters such as Hank's wife Peggy, their son Bobby, and friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, are known for having unique personalities as the show covers their humorous day-to-day interactions. King of the Hill season 14 is set to blend more modern themes while still keeping its Texan charm. Fans can anticipate a wild ride as they follow the Hill family on their adventures and watch how they deal with the changing world around them.In this season, Bobby Hill gets to live his dream as a chef in Dallas, while Hank and Peggy returns to Arlen after living abroad for a long time.Episodes in King of the Hill season 14King of the Hill season 14 will consist of 10 episodes, all releasing on August 4, 2025, at 12 am PT. These episodes will look into a lot of different topics, from Bobby's job in Dallas to how the people of Arlen are changing. However, the show retains its key elements such as Hank's leadership, the family relationships, and the funny and touching interactions between the family and their friends.Below is a list of the titles of all the episodes from King of the Hill season 14:Episode numberEpisode title1Return of the King2The Beer Story3Bobby Gets Grilled4Chore Money, Chore Problems5New Ref in Town6Peggy's Fadeout7Any Given Hill-Day8Kahn-scious Uncoupling9No Hank Left Behind10A Sounder InvestmentFans in the U.S. will be able to watch King of the Hill season 14 episodes on Hulu, and those in other countries can watch them on Hulu on Disney+.Hulu offers multiple subscription plans. The basic plan costs $9.99 a month and has ads. The platform also has a premium plan that costs $18.99 a month. This plan comes with no ads. For an extra fee, Hulu also offers a number of add-ons, such as access to HBO Max, and more.Plot of King of the Hill season 14In King of the Hill season 14, the beloved Hill family comes back to Arlen, Texas, after working in Saudi Arabia for a few years. Hank, Peggy, and their son Bobby, who is now an adult, have to get used to living in their hometown again now that things have changed. The season shows how hard it is for Hank to balance his conservative beliefs with the changing world around him. It also shows how uncomfortable he is getting older and how he reacts more easily to things.Bobby, who is now 21 years old, has grown up and is now a strong, confident man who works as a chef at his own Japanese-German fusion restaurant in Dallas. As an adult, Bobby has to deal with new problems, such as his differences with his father Hank, who does not always agree with Bobby's career choices.This new season also looks at the relationships between Hank, Peggy, and Bobby. It focuses more on Bobby's growth and relationships, especially with his childhood friend Connie Souphanousinphone. The show explores how the Hill family adjusts to life after retirement by mixing old-fashioned humor with more up-to-date themes.The episodes focus on short story arcs, like Bobby's restaurant ventures and the couple's move into retirement. This lets the characters grow and the story stay consistent throughout the season. The show stays true to its roots while continuing to mix funny and sad moments.Voice cast of the showThe voice cast for King of the Hill season 14 features a blend of returning favorites and new voices. Mike Judge is back as Hank Hill, and Kathy Najimy and Pamela Adlon are back as Peggy and Bobby Hill, respectively. Stephen Root is playing Bill Dauterive, and Lauren Tom is returning as Minh.Brittany Murphy, who played Luanne Platter, and Tom Petty, who played Lucky Kleinschmidt, both died before the revival. Comedian Ronny Chieng is one of the new cast members. He will voice Kahn, Hank's Laotian neighbor, which will give the show a new twist.King of the Hill season 14 will be available to stream on Hulu.