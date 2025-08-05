What time will Platonic season 2 episodes 1 & 2 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025, at 12 am ET. The series first premiered in May 2023 and revolved around two former best friends, Will and Sylvia, who reconnected amid their own midlife crises. The Apple TV+ show was renewed for a second season in December 2023, with a release date set for August 6, 2025.The latest season will continue to explore the lives of the two best friends as they contend with new midlife issues and even more complicated hurdles. Will is now engaged to Jenna, the CEO of a restaurant chain, while Sylvia has established herself as an event planner. These new chapters bring unexpected complications as Will starts to spiral, and he turns to his best friend for help.Executive produced by Stoller and Delbanco alongside lead stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, Platonic season 2 features several cast members reprising their roles from season 1. That includes Luke Macfarlane as Charlie and Carla Gallo as Katie, with new guest stars Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, among others.Platonic season 2 episodes 1 &amp; 2 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs mentioned above, Platonic season 2 will make its long-awaited return on August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes releasing simultaneously. The Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne-starring comedy series will be available to stream at the following times in major regions:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimeEastern Standard TimeAugust 612:00 AM ETPacific TimeAugust 59:00 PM PTMountain TimeAugust 510:00 PM MTCentral TimeAugust 511:00 PM CTBritish Summer TimeAugust 65:00 AM BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 69:30 AM ISTJapan Standard TimeAugust 61:00 PM JSTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 62:00 PM AESTTo watch the new season, viewers will need an active Apple TV+ subscription, which is currently priced at $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. The streaming service is accessible through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, and at tv.apple.com.How many episodes will there be in Platonic season 2?Platonic season 2 will consist of 10 episodes in total, and as mentioned above, the first two will be released simultaneously on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025. Thus, unlike the series’ original rollout, where three episodes premiered at once for season 1, the second season will begin with a double-episode premiere. Here is the list of all the episodes, along with their confirmed titles (where available):Episode 1: The Engagement Party - August 6, 2025Episode 2: Title TBA - August 6, 2025Episode 3: The Bachelor Party - August 13, 2025Episode 4: Fore! - August 20, 2025Episode 5: Jeopardy - August 27, 2025Episode 6: Road Trip - September 3, 2025Episode 7: The Office Party - September 10, 2025Episode 8: Young Darcy Mysteries - September 17, 2025Episode 9: Title TBA - September 24, 2025Episode 10: Title TBA - October 1, 2025What to expect from Platonic season 2 episodes 1 &amp; 2?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)With Platonic season 2 episodes 1 and 2 set to premiere on August 6, 2025, some information has emerged about the second season to give fans a good idea of what to expect. The season will follow Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) as they navigate new chapters in their lives.Will has now moved to San Diego and is engaged to Jenna, the CEO of a restaurant chain, while Sylvia has established herself as an event planner. As per reports, the first episode places Will in an uncomfortable situation after he develops a crush on a young sandwich-maker despite being engaged.While Sylvia helps him deal with the situation, things become even more complicated when someone misplaces an LSD-laced champagne flute at his engagement party. That forces Will to replace all the Clicquot before guests arrive to prevent any further issues.However, beyond that, no specific information about the remainder of episodes 1 and 2 is available.Interested viewers can watch Platonic season 2 on Apple TV+.