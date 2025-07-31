Platonic season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic season 2 is an exclusive Apple TV+ comedy series. The second season premieres on August 6, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping on the same date. Future episodes will see weekly releases. The show revolves around best friends Will and Sylvia as they navigate mid-life challenges, including partners in crises, work, and weddings. Platonic season 2 picks up after a one-year time jump following season 1. Will is now engaged to Jenna, and Sylvia is running a successful event planning business. The Apple TV+ series has developed a dedicated fan base since debuting in May 2023, earning a 93% critics rating and a 76% fans rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Both Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne serve as executive producers for the series and return in their starring roles alongside Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo. Beyond the quartet, Platonic season 2 introduces new guest stars, including Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, among others.When and where will Platonic season 2 be released? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlatonic season 2 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025, with its first two episodes dropping at launch. The remaining episodes will follow a weekly release pattern; new episodes releases every Wednesday until early October.Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, the same as the first season, which premiered in May 2023. Here is a complete list of all episodes and their release dates:Episode 1: TBA (August 6, 2025)Episode 2: TBA (August 6, 2025)Episode 3: TBA (August 13, 2025)Episode 4: TBA (August 20, 2025)Episode 5: TBA (August 27, 2025)Episode 6: TBA (September 3, 2025)Episode 7: TBA (September 10, 2025)Episode 8: TBA (September 17, 2025)Episode 9: TBA (September 24, 2025)Episode 10: TBA (October 1, 2025)To watch Platonic, viewers can find the series exclusively on Apple TV+. A subscription is required, and Apple TV+ offers it for $9.99/month with a seven-day free trial for new users. Additionally, those with a newly purchased Apple device may be eligible for up to three months of Apple TV+ for free.All cast members in Platonic season 2A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)Platonic season 2 consists of an impressive cast list led by Emmy-nominated stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. They will be reprising their roles as Will and Sylvia, respectively, and are also the show’s executive producers alongside Conor Welch, Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The lead actors will be joined by a strong supporting cast, including Luke Macfarlane and Carla Callo as Charlie and Katie, respectively.Here is the complete cast list for the upcoming season:Seth Rogen as WillRose Byrne as SylviaLuke Macfarlane as Charlie GreevesCarla Gallo as KatieAidy BryantKyle MooneyBeck BennettWhat to expect from Platonic season 2A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)First released in the summer of 2023, Platonic immediately established itself as an Apple TV+ hit thanks to the show’s undeniable chemistry between Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. From there, the show quickly gained a cult following due to its fresh take on platonic adult friendships and the complexities of midlife.It has since been renewed for a second season, and it will follow Will and Sylvia yet again. Will is now engaged to Jenna, the CEO of a restaurant chain, and Sylvia is finding her footing as an event planner.The season will likely explore the new dynamics between the best friends as Will goes through a few relationship issues and turns to Sylvia for help. Not only that his wedding plans spiral into a chaotic mess, but Sylvia has her own problems to deal with.Her husband, Charlie, is going through his own midlife existential crisis, forcing the quartet to navigate more hurdles throughout Platonic season 2.Platonic season 2 will be released on Apple TV+ on August 6, 2025.