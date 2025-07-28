High Potential season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

High Potential season 2 is almost here, and fans can't wait for more exciting episodes. The American crime drama show was created by Drew Goddard for ABC and debuted in September 2024.After a successful run, High Potential was picked up for a second season, which will air on September 16, 2025. Fans can watch new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, right after the two-hour premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Viewers will be able to stream the show on Hulu, ABC's website, and the ABC app.High Potential follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a cleaning lady with an IQ of 160, considered extremely smart. A consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes division, Morgan helps solve hard cases while also dealing with her personal life as a single mother.Morgan works with her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the head of their department, Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), to look into crimes. She's also trying to find her missing ex-husband, Roman.As High Potential season 2 approaches, fans are eager to see how Morgan’s journey will evolve.When does High Potential season 2 come out? Release time for all major time zonesHigh Potential season 2 will premiere on September 16, 2025, airing at 10 pm ET on ABC. The series will follow the highly rated Dancing with the Stars program. To help viewers keep track of when the show airs, here’s a quick breakdown of the release time for different time zones:Time ZoneRelease Date and DayRelease TimeEastern Time (ET)September 16, 2025 (Tuesday)10:00 pmCentral Time (CT)September 16, 2025 (Tuesday)9:00 pmMountain Time (MT)September 16, 2025 (Tuesday)8:00 pmPacific Time (PT)September 16, 2025 (Tuesday)7:00 pmGMTSeptember 17, 2025 (Wednesday)3:00 amIndia Standard Time (IST)September 17, 2025 (Wednesday)7:30 amOne can catch High Potential season 2 on ABC’s official website, the ABC app, and Hulu for streaming. The number of episodes this season will have is still under wraps.Recap of High Potential season 1In the first season of High Potential, Morgan Gillory, a smart cleaning lady with an IQ of 160, starts working as a consultant for the LAPD. It amazes her coworkers how she can solve such difficult cases.Morgan, on the other hand, doesn't have an easy personal life. She takes care of her three kids by herself, and is trying to find Roman, her daughter Ava's father, who has been missing for 15 years. Morgan uses her new job to learn more about what happened when he disappeared.What to expect from High Potential season 2High Potential season 2 seems to deepen Morgan’s investigation into the mysterious disappearance of her ex-husband, Roman. Here’s a look at some major events and plot points to expect:Mysterious new villain: A new antagonist, played by David Giuntoli, will show up and give Morgan's story a darker turn. This person may be connected to Morgan's past, and his reckless conduct could make him a major threat.Romantic tension: Fans will finally find out what they've been waiting for about Morgan and Ludo's relationship. Their complicated past and the reason they broke up will be looked into, and Morgan may find a new love interest, which will make her already complicated love life even more challenging.Personal growth for the team: As the team works on new cases, Detective Karadec, Lieutenant Soto, and others' personal lives will become more important. You can expect to learn more about their pasts and see how their relationships change over time.High Potential season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu.