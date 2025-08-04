How many episodes will there be in Platonic season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Platonic season 2 is officially set to return on August 6, 2025, with 10 new episodes, exclusively on Apple TV+. The second season of the half-hour comedy will reunite Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as Will and Sylvia, a pair of longtime friends navigating midlife challenges.

Apple TV+ announced in December 2023 that the show would get a second season after the first one was a success. Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo will be back, along with new guest performers Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett.

Platonic season 2 will come out regularly, not all at once like some shows do. The first two episodes of the season will be shown on the same day, and then one episode will be released every Wednesday until October 1, 2025.

All episodes in Platonic season 2, and when they arrive

Platonic (Image via Apple TV)

Apple TV+ has announced that Platonic season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. The first two episodes will be available on premiere day, August 6, 2025. From then on, until the season ends on October 1, 2025, one episode will be released every Wednesday on the website.

The schedule for releases is based on the usual weekly drop approach. This structure lets the show build momentum over time, and each week, fans can see how Will and Sylvia's friendship changes.

Below is the confirmed release schedule for all 10 episodes of Platonic season 2:

Episode Title (TBA) Release Date Episode 1 TBA August 6, 2025 Episode 2 TBA August 6, 2025 Episode 3 TBA August 13, 2025 Episode 4 TBA August 20, 2025 Episode 5 TBA August 27, 2025 Episode 6 TBA September 3, 2025 Episode 7 TBA September 10, 2025 Episode 8 TBA September 17, 2025 Episode 9 TBA September 24, 2025 Episode 10 TBA October 1, 2025

All episode titles are currently under wraps and will be revealed closer to the air dates.

Where to watch all episodes of Platonic season 2?

Platonic (Image via Apple TV)

Platonic season 2 will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The global release begins on August 6, 2025, and will be available in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ subscribers can access the episodes through the Apple TV app, which is supported across various devices.

Apple TV+ requires a monthly subscription fee of A$12.99 (inc. GST) in Australia, or local pricing depending on the region. New users can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. Those purchasing eligible Apple devices may also be eligible for a three-month free subscription.

All episodes of Platonic season 2 will be released on the platform following the announced schedule. Once aired, each episode will remain accessible for on-demand viewing.

Apple TV+ is known for producing high-quality original programming. The platform has earned accolades for titles like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and CODA, and it continues to grow its comedy slate with Platonic.

About Platonic season 2

Platonic (Image via Apple TV)

In season 2 of Platonic, Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) continue to humorously explore friendship. The first season was about two former best friends getting back together after a long time apart.

Their relationship quickly became too much and caused problems in their lives in ways they didn't expect. Will moved to San Diego and got engaged at the end of the season. Sylvia took on the role of his wedding planner.

In the second season, Sylvia and Will have to deal with more problems that life throws at them. Apple TV+ says that the two will have to deal with new problems at work, at weddings, and with their emotions. They want to be there for each other all the time, but their relationship might also keep things interesting.

Returning cast members for Platonic season 2 include:

Rose Byrne as Sylvia – A mother of three and wife who rekindles a strong friendship with Will

Seth Rogen as Will – Sylvia’s former best friend, now engaged and adjusting to a new life

Luke Macfarlane as Charlie – Sylvia’s husband, a practicing lawyer

Carla Gallo as Katie – Sylvia’s close friend and fellow mom

Tre Hale as Andy – Will’s friend and brewery business partner

Andrew Lopez as Reggie – Will’s investor and stepbrother of his ex-wife

New faces joining the second season include comedy stars Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett, who will appear in guest roles. Their specific character details remain undisclosed.

Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller are the creators, directors, and co-writers of Platonic. Sony Pictures Television and Point Grey Pictures are the producers. Byrne, Rogen, Delbanco, Stoller, Conor Welch, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are all executive producers.

The series retains its half-hour format, blending sharp, fast-paced comedy with themes of aging, relationships, and adulthood. A teaser clip shows Will and Sylvia in a golf mishap, hinting at more slapstick humor.

The creators confirm the show will continue to center on a strictly platonic male-female friendship, with no romantic subplot.

Platonic season 2 premieres on August 6, 2025, with 10 episodes airing weekly until October 1. The season begins with a two-episode debut, followed by new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

