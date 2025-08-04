Platonic season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, Platonic season 1 premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ in May 2023, with season 2 set to be released on August 6, 2025. A comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, the show’s debut season consisted of ten episodes, released weekly, as it explored the story of former best friends who reconnect in their 40s.

Sylvia (Byrne) is a former lawyer turned stay-at-home mother, and Will (Rogen) is a recently divorced bar owner. Together, the two attempt to navigate the complexities of rekindling their friendship while dealing with their issues at the same time. Throughout the ten-episode run of Platonic season 1, the series explored how Sylvia struggled with her identity crisis.

She's questioning her decision to put her law career on hold while her husband, Charlie, became the sole breadwinner. Will, on the other hand, attempted to deal with his life post-divorce while trying to keep his bar afloat with friends whom he refused to treat as business partners.

The duo’s mutual tendency to enable each other's behavior, combined with Byrne and Rogen’s chemistry, made the show an instant hit on Apple TV+, earning a 96% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Platonic season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Will and Sylvia reconnect with each other when they most needed it in Platonic season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

After Sylvia spots news of Will’s divorce on Instagram, the two former best friends reconnect, although that takes time and a rather dramatic one-sided shouting match between Will and his ex-wife. Following that, Sylvia decides to talk to Will, and the two make up somewhat, which kicks off a brand new friendship between them.

However, while the majority of their new friendship consisted of them drinking a lot, yelling even more, and doing chaotic things, they also pushed each other in the right direction. Both Will and Sylvia were falling apart in their own way when the two reconnected, with the former reeling from his divorce while struggling to keep his brewpub afloat.

The latter was struggling with her marriage and wondering if putting her legal career on hold was the right decision. But Sylvia eventually forced Will to fight for a job in San Diego, while Will, in turn, forced Sylvia to confront the fact that she was running away from the problems in her marriage.

In the end, it was their togetherness that helped the two deal with their problems in season 1 and led to a somewhat happy ending by the Platonic season 1 finale.

Platonic season 1 finale perfectly kicks off season 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

The Platonic season 1 finale doesn’t kick off well, as while Sylvia and Charlie finally have the house they wanted, things become awkward and weird at their housewarming party. She and Will think they’ve seen a UFO and begin disrupting the party with their news, but Sylvia catches herself before she overdoes things.

However, Will doesn’t, and the two begin shouting at each other in the middle of the kitchen while the rest of the crowd listens in. They somehow manage to settle their differences halfway through the episode as Sylvia convinces Will to go to San Diego and apply for a job as a brewmaster at a big company. He does, gets the job, and moves to the new city, although the two continue to keep in touch.

Things then skip ahead by a year, and Will is now engaged, living in San Diego, and heading the beer department of a large restaurant chain. Sylvia, thanks to Katie and Andy’s wedding, is now a successful event planner, and her marriage is going great as well. The two best friends eventually meet again, as Will wants Sylvia to plan his wedding to Jenna, and the two old friends talk as if no time has passed.

The two even notice how much they’ve grown over the last year or so, but it sets up season 2 perfectly, especially with more than a few plotlines left in the air.

Platonic season 2 will premiere on August 6, 2025, on Apple TV+.

