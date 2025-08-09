7 Thrillers to Watch if You Liked Netflix's 'Marked'

Marked has taken the thriller entertainment world by storm with its gripping tale of desperation and moral ambiguity. This South African thriller series follows Babalwa, a dedicated ex-police officer, who is confronted with an impossible choice.

A life-changing point comes when her daughter requires a life-saving surgery, but Babalwa has no funds to make it happen. All the legal options for raising funds are getting closer to her. She is left with no choice but to resort to crime to save her child's life. The series explores themes of desperation, parental protection, and moral ambiguity.

Marked blends unexpected thriller elements with family drama. It displays the gradual moral degradation of a once morally strong character. The six-episode series examines how desperation collides with faith. It questions how far morals will stretch under challenges. The show creates an emotionally raw viewing experience that keeps the audience on edge.

Viewers who are looking for thriller shows like Marked can watch the following series with similar themes and conflicts.

Elite, Lupin, Bodyguard, and four other thrillers to watch if you liked Netflix's Marked

1) Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Money Heist follows the story of a criminal mastermind, The Professor, who orchestrates a perfect heist. He assembles a unit of eight eccentric and highly skilled robbers to infiltrate the Royal Mint of Spain. The crew takes hostages and engages in a complex web of interaction between the police, Raquel Murillo, and the professor.

The show spans multiple heists across various seasons. It explores themes of resistance against the government and social inequality.

The show blends emotional depth and action. Each robber has a past that Each robber has a personal story that drives their motivation. And much like Marked, the series demonstrates how helpless circumstances push ordinary people into unexpected crimes. The characters face moral dilemmas throughout their criminal journeys.

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Lupin

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This French thriller show reimagines the traditional gentleman thief of urban times. Assane Diop looks out of revenge against the wealthy family who framed his father for theft years earlier. His father's dishonest imprisonment led to his death in jail. Assane utilizes his information on

Arsène Lupin stories to plan elaborate heist cons.

He targets the Pellegrini family, and the narrative keeps jumping from the past and present to reveal the complete story. Assane struggles with his fatherhood duties and criminal activities. His action puts his own family under threat. The series explores themes of family loyalty, revenge, and justice. This show, just like Marked, features a protagonist driven by family circumstances into criminal activity.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Elite

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the series follows the clash between wealthy elites and working class students at a private school. Three scholarship students enter Las Encinas after their public school falls apart. They deal with bullying and discrimination from their wealthy classmates. The show employs a non-linear storyline structure. Each season revolves around a murder mystery.

The series explores how far students will go to protect their secrets. The class warfare drives much of the chaos in the show. The characters make a moral compromise to keep their social status. The show examines corruption among both adults and students. Much like Marked, it shows how desperation leads people to push ethical limits they never thought they would.

Elite is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Dark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This German science fiction thriller centres on various timelines in the small town of Winden. A child's disappearance leads to the unfolding of a time travel conspiracy involving four families.

The show spans three generations across various years and employs complex family connections that drive the mysterious plot forward. The story explores themes of free will, fate, and family secrets. The parents make terrible choices to protect their children. These decisions often create more problems and backfire.

The show maintains deep psychological tension throughout the series. Much like Marked, it examines how far parents will go for their families, even when those actions have devastating results.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Ozark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows financial advisor Marty Bydre, who must steal money for a Mexican cartel. And his business partner ends up stealing that money from the Cartel, Marty must relocate his family to the Missouri Ozarks.

He has to establish a money laundering operation to pay back what was stolen. His wife Wendy initially resists but eventually becomes critically involved in the criminal enterprise. The show demonstrates how the family adapts to their new criminal lifestyle. Each family member faces moral corruption in unique ways. The show explores the psychological toll of leading a double life.

The law enforcement pressure creates consistent stress. Like Marked, the series demonstrates how financial needs transform lawful people into criminals willing to go to any length for survival.

Ozark is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Bodyguard

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This British political thriller follows the story of war veteran David Budd, who is working as a specialist officer. He is assigned to guard the Home Secretary, Julia Montague. Whose polices he dislikes.

A complicated relationship develops between them. However, terrorist threats and political conspiracies and terrorist threats create consistent danger. David goes on to struggle with PTSD from his past military service, which affects his presence.

The show explores themes of duty, loyalty, and moral conflict. David must navigate between his professional obligations and personal beliefs. The series builds intense psychological tension through character arc. And much like Marked, it features a protagonist whose past service record conflicts with current moral compromises.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Safe

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Harlan Coben created this show, which follows the life of Michael Lawson, who is looking for his teenage daughter, who is missing.

Michael resides in a gated community that should provide safety and security. When his daughter disappears after a party, hidden secrets about his neighbourhood surface, affecting the missing case.

Michael learns his neighbors are not who they look like. The show explores the extent to which a parent will go to take care of their child. Moreover, class divisions within the elite society raise the stakes.

The series maintains psychological dilemma and stress through other characters' perspectives. Like Marked, it examines how parental needs drive people to make difficult choices when their children encounter unknown threats.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

The following seven thrillers share the core themes of family desperation and moral dilemma, as Marked shows. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite

