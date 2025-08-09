“Our hearts are so full”: Max Homa welcomes his second child with a heartfelt post

Max Homa’s family just got larger. The six-time PGA Tour winner shared a post on Instagram announcing that his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday, August 4.Homa provided the first look of his newborn son, Austin Homa, in a seven-slide picture carousel. The adorable baby boy was dressed in a white onesie and a grey beanie.In one slide, Max Homa showed his first son, Cam’s reaction to meeting Austin for the first time. Cam was captured lying down in a hospital bed and smiling as his father placed Austin on a pillow in front of him. In another slide, the one-time DP World Tour winner showed the moment his wife, Lacey, was being wheeled out of the hospital by a nurse. She was smiling while holding on to their newborn.Homa wrote in the post's caption:“Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full… 💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Homa announced that he and his wife were expecting their second child in April, during the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The couple was captured standing in front of the iconic Augusta National Clubhouse, holding Cam and a petite white Masters caddie jumpsuit for Austin, who was still on the way.Homa wrote in the caption:“Baby No. 2 coming soon! 😁.”Max Homa and his family at Augusta _ Image Source: Instagram/@maxhomaMax Homa met his wife, Lacey, in 2013, and the two got married in November 2019. They welcomed their first son, Cam, on October 30, 2022, after a long, complicated delivery with multiple surgeries and a lengthy stay in the ICU.Homa’s first Instagram post was a picture of him and his wife at their wedding. He wrote that his first Instagram post was of his “beautiful new wife” because he loves her and enjoys being married to her. He also joked that he didn’t want to sleep on the couch that night.Homa and his wife on their wedding day _ Image Source: Instagram/@maxhomaWhen Max Homa sent a heartwarming Mother’s Day message to his wifeIn May, Max Homa celebrated Lacey on Mother’s Day. He shared a picture of his wife and two-year-old son on Instagram, writing:“Happy Mother’s Day @lacehoma. You are truly amazing and I am impressed every day. We are so lucky to have you in our lives 💙”Homa’s wife, Lacey _ Image Source: Instagram/@maxhomaLacey and Cam were captured standing and smiling in front of a mountaintop landscape while wearing matching wide-brimmed hats. The former sported a white floral dress and could be seen gently holding her belly, showing that she was expecting.One month before that, the entire family enjoyed a special time at the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta. Both Lacey and Cam wore the popular Masters white jumpsuit as they caddied for Homa, who tied for 12th in the first major of the year.