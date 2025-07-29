Max Homa shares being ‘proud’ of young golfer he follows on Instagram as he shares swing progress

Max Homa took to Instagram recently to share a proud moment as his golf student showed off his swing progress. He was recently in the field for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The event wrapped up just days ago. Homa made the cut and finished with a total score of 12-under 272 after four rounds.

Ad

He reshared an original post shared by a young golfer on July 29. Homa simply captioned his story as:

“👑Proud of you.”

The student, who has been working on his swing since last year, gave a glimpse into his journey. He dedicated his progress to his motivation, Max Homa:

“A year the improvement on my swing compared to 2023 this is the hardest sport oat it’s not the strength but the technique and to get that you must be dedicated and have to love the game to be good at it -Shout to my coach Spinola -shout out to the man who motivated me to golf @maxhoma.”

Ad

Trending

Image via Instagram-@maxhoma

Homa tied for 39th place alongside Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat and two other players at the 3 M Open. The tournament was won by Kurt Kitayama, who posted an impressive 23-under 261 to clinch the title. Sam Stevens followed closely behind in solo second place with 22-under. With that, let's look at Max Homa's 2025 season so far.

Ad

Max Homa’s 2025 Season so far

Max Homa’s 2025 PGA Tour season has been a bumpy ride so far. The six-time PGA Tour winner has played 19 events this year but has struggled to find consistency. He has made the cut in 11 tournaments, managing only two top-25 finishes and one top-10.

His strongest result came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 5th place with a 16-under-par finish. He also had a solid outing at the Masters, finishing T12 at 4-under-par. But apart from these highlights, Homa has had a rough year, with several early exits and below-average performances. Here’s a quick look at how Homa has fared in each event leading up to the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Ad

The Sentry - T26 (19 under par)

Farmers Insurance Open - W/D (5 over par)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T53 (6 under par)

WM Phoenix Open - CUT (3 over par)

The Genesis Invitational - CUT (7 over par)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - CUT (7 over par)

The PLAYERS Championship - CUT (6 over par)

Valero Texas Open - CUT (3 over par)

Masters Tournament - T12 (4 under par)

RBC Heritage - 70th place (2 over par)

Truist Championship - T30 (5 under par)

PGA Championship - T60 (6 over par)

The Memorial Tournament - T51 (11 over par)

RBC Canadian Open - CUT (2 under par)

Travelers Championship - T54 (2 over par)

Rocket Classic - CUT (3 under par)

John Deere Classic - T5 (16 under par)

Barracuda Championship - T45

3M Open - T39 (12 under par)

Homa has earned $1,279,333 in official prize money this season. After the 3M Open, he sits at 106th in the FedEx Cup standings with 351 points. As the season nears its end, Homa will need a strong finish at the Wyndham Championship and beyond if he hopes to progress to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More