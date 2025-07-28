"Wish they had a couple less than 10,000 lakes," – Max Homa cracks joke about Minnesota after decent 3M Open finish

Max Homa was a part of the 2025 3M Open field this week at the iconic TPC Twin Cities. Following his T39 finish, he expressed gratitude towards his supporters on his Instagram account while throwing in a bit of humor.While thanking his fans for coming out to support him in Blaine, Minnesota, he joked about the state's abundance of lakes. Minnesota is nicknamed the Land of 10,000 Lakes with around 14,420 bodies of fresh water.Max Homa also noted that next week's upcoming Wyndham Championship is his last opportunity to grab a spot in the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs.Accompanied by a photo of himself looking sharp in a purple polo while cleaning his club, the 33-year-old wrote (via Instagram @maxhoma):&quot;Big thanks to Minnesota and the fans who came out. Wish they had a couple less than 10,000 lakes in that state. Last chance for the playoffs at Wyndham this week. Need a good one! #golf #pvo.&quot;Here's a look at Max Homa's latest Instagram post (via Instagram @maxhoma): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Homa failed to capture a title this PGA Tour season, he has shown steady growth. The American golfer tied for 39th place at this week's 2025 3M Open with a total 72-hole score of 12 under par. He shares the position with four other golfers, including Joel Dahmen.Max Homa's 2025 PGA Tour seasonMax Homa has played 19 events on the PGA Tour so far this year. Having made the cut in 11 events, he has recorded two finishes in the top 25 and one finish in the top 10.Here's a look at Homa's performance so far this year leading upto the 2025 Wyndham Championship (via PGA Tour):The Sentry - T26 (19 under par)Farmers Insurance Open - W/D (5 over par)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T53 (6 under par)WM Phoenix Open - CUT (3 over par)The Genesis Invitational - CUT (7 over par)Arnold Palmer Invitational - CUT (7 over par)The PLAYERS Championship - CUT (6 over par)Valero Texas Open - CUT (3 over par)Masters Tournament - T12 (4 under par)RBC Heritage - 70th place (2 over par)Truist Championship - T30 (5 under par)PGA Championship - T60 (6 over par)The Memorial Tournament - T51 (11 over par)RBC Canadian Open - CUT (2 under par)Travelers Championship - T54 (2 over par)Rocket Classic - CUT (3 under par)John Deere Classic - T5 (16 under par)Barracuda Championship - T453M Open - T39 (12 under par)He has received $1,279,333 in official earnings so far this year. Following the conclusion of the 2025 3M Open, Max Homa is in 106th place in the FedEx Cup Rankings with 351 points.