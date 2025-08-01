Max Homa drops a 3-word reaction for young 'big fans' in latest IG story

Max Homa competed at the 3M Open last weekend at TPC Twin Cities. Some of his young fans came out to support him during the tournament, and he has reacted to them on Instagram.

A social media user shared a picture of her two children who showed up at TPC Twin Cities to watch the six-time PGA Tour winner on the course. The kids were captured holding up a sign that read:

“Max Homa big fan!”

The picture was captioned:

“Abram & Isabelle let @maxhoma know they are big fans of him last weekend ⛳”

Homa then reshared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote:

“These kids rock.”

Image via Homa’s Instagram Story (Source: Instagram/@maxhoma)

The user also shared a video of her daughter hopping in excitement as Max Homa walked past her on the course. Homa reposted the video with the caption"

“Life is good.”

Still taken from Homa’s Instagram Story (Source: Instagram/@maxhoma)

The 34-year-old golfer reciprocated the love from his young fans by stopping to chat with them on the course briefly. He was also captured grinning from ear to ear as he signed an autograph for them.

Max Homa made the cut at the 3M Open and scored 12-under 272, tying for 39th at the end of the tournament. He is now competing in the ongoing Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and is fighting for a chance to make it to the FedExCup playoffs.

How did Max Homa perform in the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Round 1?

Max Homa had a good opening round at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He opened with two consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th and shot a bogey on the par-3 16th.

The Burbank-born golfer shot another bogey on the par-4 fourth and had a total of six birdies across 18 holes. He carded 4-under 66 at the end of his round and tied for 19th with Michael Kim, Victor Perez, and 16 other golfers.

Homa’s performance has been below average this season, with seven missed cuts and only two top-25 finishes in his 19 PGA Tour starts. He is currently at 106 on the FedExCup standings and is in danger of not making it to the playoffs.

Here’s a look at Max Homa’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

