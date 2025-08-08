Netflix attempts to hijack USGA's contract renewal with NBC by putting forward a "serious bid" - Reports

USGA will soon be looking forward to renewing its contracts with NBC and the network's cable partners, Golf Channel and USA networks. However, as Josh Carpenter reports, Netflix, one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms, has allegedly put forward a bid.

NBC's current deal expires following the completion of all the 2026 Championships. Multiple reports suggest that the USGA is exploring new broadcast arrangements with NBC's exclusive renewal window already lapsed.

The latest report by Josh Ourand of Puck stated that the association expects to receive close to $93 million per annum in the deal. Amidst their chances of renewal with NBC, Netflix seems to have presented a serious bid to enter the conversation.

Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal has echoed Puck's claims via an X post.

". @Ourand_Puck says the @USGA is close to renewing its deal with NBC/Versant. Netflix also put forward a serious bid puck.news/newsletter_con…," he wrote.

Puck further elaborated that Netflix wants to acquire rights to everything that falls under the USGA—the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Senior Open, and some amateur golf tournaments. He further claimed that Netflix's serious bid reportedly outshone offers from Warner Bros. Discovery, CBS, and ESPN.

Later this year, NBC and its cable outlets will be part of the new spinoff company Versant. Their contract with the USGA was originally a deal made with Fox. Following disruptions by COVID, Fox couldn't carry out the U.S. Open, which was rescheduled for the NFL season (September).

This resulted in NBC stepping in to cover the golf major championship of the following year. As a result, they took over the deal for all the remaining years of the original contract with Fox. The current deal is set to expire by 2027.

USGA media revenue trends come to light amidst renewal talks with NBC

When Fox exited the $1.2 billion contract in 2020, it paid a termination fee of $323 million. In the same year, the United States Golf Association set up a $370 million media reserve fund.

This reserve came down to $152 million, with the USGA allocating $30 million as a "transition reserve" for beyond 2027. A newsletter titled "The Money In Sport" released this data.

David Rumsey from Front Office Sports shared the graphics of revenue trends of the Association via a post on his X account:

"The Money In Sport newsletter just released a thorough report... Biggest highlight to me is the expectation of less media rights revenue in 2027/beyond after NBC's deal expires..."

Screenshot from Rumsey's post about NBC's revenue on X / @_DavidRumsey on X

Amidst the current industry trends of changes in the linear nature of television and streaming, Rumsey's claims indicate that they are reportedly expecting a loss. If Puck's claims regarding Netflix's bid are solid, golf might witness a new landscape.

