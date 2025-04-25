WATCH: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty shows his two-step setup to generate power in his trademark teep

Jonathan Haggerty is known for his dynamic and versatile striking arsenal, but one of his most underrated weapons is his teep.

While fans often rave about his powerful punches and sharp elbows, the current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion believes his teeps deserve more recognition.

Haggerty recently highlighted the importance of his technique during a demonstration with ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson, showcasing how integral it is to his overall offensive strategy.

Check out the clip shared by the promotion on its official Instagram account below:

In demonstrating his teep, "The General" emphasized two key elements to Chilson — firmly planting the support foot and using a skip to generate power.

It can be recalled that the British superstar's teep played an integral role when he routed Chinese challenger Wei Rui by way of unanimous decision at ONE 171 this past February to successfully retain his 26 pounds of gold.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Jonathan Haggerty wants to redeem two-sport glory

Jonathan Haggerty was once a two-sport king under the promotion's banner, holding both the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

However, that historic reign came to a heartbreaking end when he relinquished the bantamweight Muay Thai crown to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 in September 2024.

In the wake of his successul defense of his bantamweight kickboxing gold against Wei Rui at ONE 171, Haggerty implied in a recent interview with South China Morning Post that he has his eyes on reclaiming the throne he once held.

Haggerty believes an intriguing duel with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane will be a step in the right direction:

"Yeah, it'll be a fight I'd love to have."

