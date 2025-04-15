WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty unleashes his trademark teep in world title showcase against Wei Rui in Qatar

If there was one move that played a crucial role in Jonathan Haggerty's scintillating victory over Chinese sensation Wei Rui nearly two months ago, it was his sharp, piercing teep kicks.
The Englishman put this long-range, diverse striking technique into good use when he successfully defended his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei in the co-main event of ONE 171, held at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar this past February.
Watch the clip of Jonathan Haggerty hitting Wei Rui with blistering teeps below:
In that bout, Haggerty delivered a masterclass, ending Wei's remarkable 21-fight winning streak with a convincing unanimous decision to retain his 26 pounds of gold.
After a tentative opening round, Haggerty found his groove and turned up the pressure, overwhelming the seasoned Chinese striker with relentless pace and sharp counters.
Utilizing his trademark evasiveness, the Brit hard-hitter kept Wei at bay, making it difficult for the challenger to settle into the contest.
In the championship rounds, 'The General' showcased his full-range of striking arsenal, landing a barrage of right hooks and head kicks.
Wei demonstrated grit and heart, but he couldn't break through Haggerty's rhythm and control as the defending champion crusied to a crystal-clear win on the judges' scorecards.
Jonathan Haggerty welcomes the idea of facing Nabil Anane
Fans are keeping a close watch on Jonathan Haggerty's next agenda, and the British sensation may have just provided the answer.
In an interview with South China Morning Post, Haggerty is entertaining a potential matchup against reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane:
"Obviously, he's a great, skilled fighter, very tall, and he's got the power to go with it. Maybe someone with a bit of movement [could beat him]. Yeah, it'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him."