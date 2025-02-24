“An amazing experience” - Jonathan Haggerty shows Qatar love after dominating Wei Rui in world title defense at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty made a dazzling debut in Qatar, clearly enjoying every moment of his first visit to the country.

At ONE 171 last week, “The General” served as the co-feature attraction, successfully defending his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei Rui at the spectacular Lusail Sports Arena.

Haggerty delivered a masterclass performance, halting Wei’s impressive 21-bout winning streak with a unanimous decision victory that kept his grip on the divisional throne.

After a sluggish first round, the Englishman turned up the heat, relentlessly pressuring the seasoned Chinese striker throughout the remainder of the bout.

Using his signature elusive style, Haggerty stayed just out of reach, leaving Wei, scrambling to establish any rhythm.

In the decisive final two rounds, he unleashed a barrage of right hooks and high kicks, overwhelming his opponent.

Despite a valiant effort from Wei, he was unable to counter Haggerty’s dominance, ultimately conceding a clear victory to the Knowlesy Academy member on the judges’ scorecards.

Following his impressive win, Haggerty took to Instagram to share his positive experience in Qatar — a destination he had longed to visit ever since he personally asked ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for an opportunity to compete in the Middle Eastern nation.

He wrote:

"What an amazing experience it’s been! Thank you all!"

The promotion first made its mark in Qatar with ONE 166 in March 2024, an event featuring 10 exhilarating bouts that left Haggerty in awe of the electric atmosphere.

Reflecting on that experience in a pre-fight interview, Haggerty recalled:

“I went out in March 2024 for ONE 166, and I told Mr. Chatri I’d love to be a part of the next show.”

ONE athletes had the chance to immerse themselves in Qatari culture

During fight week, Jonathan Haggerty was among the select few who immersed themselves in the local culture.

Along with former ONE world champions Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen, he enjoyed a cultural excursion in Doha, engaging with the local community, embracing traditional attire, and truly experiencing the rich heritage of the Qatari capital.

