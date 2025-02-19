WATCH: Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at ONE 171’s loaded fight week in Qatar

Fight week for ONE 171: Qatar is in full swing, with the promotion’s biggest stars gearing up for battle at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

As the countdown continues, the athletes are engaging in a series of pre-fight activities, immersing themselves in the local culture and showcasing their skills to fans.

ONE Championship recently unveiled a packed itinerary, giving fans a glimpse into the lead-up to fight night:

Among the highlights was a cultural experience in Doha, where former ONE world champions Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen explored the Qatari capital.

The two seasoned veterans embraced the Middle Eastern culture, engaging with the local community and even donning traditional attire.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated open workouts took place at the iconic Place Vendôme, featuring some of the event’s biggest names. Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks, Jonathan Haggerty, Wei Rui, Jake Peacock and Ritu Phogat all put their elite forms on display, giving the audience a preview of what’s to come.

For Pacio, the atmosphere in Qatar feels like home. With approximately 236,000 Filipinos residing in the country — making up 7.35% of Qatar’s total population — the ONE strawweight MMA world champion is eager to put on a show for his fellow countrymen:

“I love the people here, and I call this my home away from home because there are so many Filipinos here. I’m just so excited. Kababayans, I’m so happy to see you again! This is a new Joshua Pacio. I’m calm, I’m collected, and we will deliver on Thursday night.”

Joshua Pacio [Photo via ONE Championship]

ONE 171 offers a loaded lineup

With such an electrifying buildup, it’s no surprise that ONE 171 has captured global attention.

In the main event, Joshua Pacio will put his lineal strawweight MMA crown on the line against interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in their highly anticipated unification rubber match.

The co-main event is just as thrilling, with reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty set to defend his belt against Chinese striking sensation Wei Rui.

Beyond the championship fights, the card is stacked with former ONE world champions and notable names, including Kevin Belingon, Aung La N Sang, Bibiano Fernandes, Martin Nguyen, Roberto Soldic and Kade Ruotolo.

With such a talent-packed lineup, ONE 171 promises to deliver an unforgettable night of action.

