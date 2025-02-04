FREE FULL FIGHT: Kevin Belingon captures career-defining win in Singapore thriller against Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes

As Kevin Belingon gears up for his much-anticipated return later this month, ONE Championship takes a look back at the defining moment of his career — his stunning victory over Bibiano Fernandes to claim the undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

The unforgettable clash took place at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018, where Belingon ended Fernandes’ dominant reign that had stretched nearly five years. It was a rematch filled with high stakes, as the Filipino star avenged his 2016 loss to the Brazilian legend in spectacular fashion.

Watch the full fight below:

At the time, the outcome was one of the biggest upsets in the sport. Fernandes had convincingly defeated Belingon in their first meeting, but “The Silencer” refused to be denied. He battled his way back up the ranks, racking up six straight wins to capture the interim bantamweight crown — setting the stage for an electrifying unification bout.

Under the bright lights of a packed Singapore Indoor Stadium, Belingon executed a masterful game plan, punishing Fernandes with thudding spinning back kicks to the body and unleashing crisp boxing combinations.

While Fernandes relentlessly sought takedowns, Belingon showcased significant improvements in his grappling, fending off submissions and keeping the fight competitive.

After five grueling rounds, the Filipino warrior emerged victorious via split decision, unifying the division’s world titles.

However, that victory was only the beginning of a fierce rivalry. They clashed twice more in 2019, with Fernandes winning both encounters.

Kevin Belingon runs it back with Bibiano Fernades at ONE 171

Now, the storied saga between Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes continues at ONE 171 on March 23, live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

This fifth and final chapter is expected to mark Fernandes’ retirement bout, but Belingon is determined to play spoiler, seeking redemption and aiming to deny his longtime rival the fairytale ending he desires.

