WATCH: The anticlimactic end that drew more drama to Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks’ heated rivalry ahead of ONE 171

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks are set to settle the score once and for all when they clash in a highly anticipated trilogy bout on Thursday, Feb. 20. Their rivalry has been fueled by controversy, and now, they’re ready to put it to rest.

Ad

The two will battle for undisputed supremacy in a strawweight MMA world championship unification bout, headlining ONE 171: Qatar at the prestigious Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Their history dates back to December 2022 when Brooks dethroned Pacio via unanimous decision to claim the coveted sear atop the weight class.

However, their March 2024 rematch ended shockingly. Just as the fight was heating up, Brooks executed an illegal takedown, inadvertently spiking Pacio’s head onto the canvas and knocking him out cold.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set, slams targeting the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited, resulting in Brooks’ disqualification and Pacio’s reinstatement as champion.

Watch the closing moments of that bout below:

Ad

With tensions at an all-time high, both men are eager to close this chapter of their careers and finally determine who reigns supreme in the division.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks look to put forth prolific performances

Though Jarred Brooks rebounded by capturing the ONE interim strawweight MMA world championship against Gustavo Balart five months after losing the lineal title, his momentum was derailed when he moved up to flyweight, suffering a razor-thin decision loss to Reece McLaren in December 2024.

Ad

'The Monkey God' may have endured a rocky 2024, but he insisted every setback has made him stronger in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“Even though I boast a lot about who I am as a fighter, but at the same time, man, I like to forget about all of my wins, and all of my losses, and be a brand new fighter each and every time and go out there.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Pacio is returning from a lengthy layoff after recovering from an ACL tear.

Though the injury once cast doubt on his career, the Filipino star now sees it as a blessing in disguise — one that has only fueled his determination to cement his legacy.

'The Pasion' said this in a separate interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I now feel more confident and mentally secure. I’m not worried about anything — my focus is entirely on the fight ahead.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.