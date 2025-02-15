Jonathan Haggerty says desire to fight at ONE 171 stemmed from promotion’s hit debut in Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty has every reason to be excited about competing at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

That night, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will put his title on the line against China’s Wei Rui in the main event at the Lusail Sports Arena — a moment he has eagerly anticipated.

ONE Championship first set foot in Qatar with ONE 166, a card that featured 10 thrilling matchups. Haggerty was in attendance that evening, and he was left in awe by the electric atmosphere.

Inspired by the reception, he personally asked ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a chance to compete there.

He revealed this in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I went out in March 2024 for ONE 166, and I told Mr. Chatri I’d love to be a part of the next show.”

Now, his wish has been granted. Haggerty will share the spotlight with an all-star lineup that includes Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks, Kevin Belingon, Bibiano Fernandes, Aung La N Sang, and Roberto Soldic.

But make no mistake — Haggerty isn’t just here for the experience. He’s here to win.

Jonathan Haggerty had a banner year in 2023, capturing both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles to cement his status as a two-sport champion.

However, his reign in Muay Thai came to a heartbreaking end in September 2024 when he bowed to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch.

Now, the British superstar is on a mission to bounce back in style.

Jonathan Haggerty has a point to prove at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty’s upcoming clash with Wei Rui marks his first kickboxing title defense, and he’s determined to remind the world why he’s still one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

Though his two-sport reign was cut short, 'The General' is more motivated than ever to prove he’s still at the top of his game:

“I’m going from the pound-for-pound best in Superlek to another world-class striker in Wei Rui, so I certainly rate him. He beat Hiroki Akimoto, who is great opposition in his own right. So we are not taking him lightly. But we do think we can do a demolition job on him for sure.”

