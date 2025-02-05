WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade light up Bangkok in champion-versus-champion super fight

Before Jonathan Haggerty suits up for action later this month, ONE Championship takes a moment to revisit the electrifying performance that solidified his status as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world today.

Back in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade made the ambitious leap into the striking realm to face Haggerty — the division’s Muay Thai titleholder at the time — for the vacant kickboxing throne at 145 pounds.

Relive the highlights of that unforgettable clash below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Under the bright lights of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the English superstar delivered a striking clinic, dismantling Andrade in front of a roaring crowd and cementing his place as a two-sport world champion.

From the opening bell, 'The General' unleashed a relentless barrage of punches and kicks, forcing Andrade onto the back foot. The Brazilian attempted to counter with step-in knees and a high guard, but his typically fluid footwork seemed to desert him in the kickboxing realm.

In the second frame, Haggerty rocked Andrade with a crushing left high kick, then swarmed him with a ruthless combination of punches.

As Andrade staggered, the Brit refused to let up, pouring on the pressure until his opponent had nowhere to go.

A final right hand sliced through Andrade’s defense, sending him crashing to the canvas. Struggling to rise, 'Wonder Boy' found himself counted out as referee Olivier Coste waved off the bout at 1:57 of round two — officially crowning Haggerty the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty stakes kickboxing crown at ONE 171

Now, the very belt that Jonathan Haggerty won against Fabricio Andrade will be on the line when he reports for duty against China’s Wei Rui in the main event of ONE 171, set for February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

For Haggerty, this showdown is more than just another title defense. With his Muay Thai crown now in Superlek Kiatmoo9’s possession, his bantamweight kickboxing strap is the last piece of gold in his collection.

A win is imperative if he wants to continue his reign at the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.