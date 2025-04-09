  • home icon
  • “It’ll be a fight I’d love to have” - Jonathan Haggerty won’t say no to a champ vs. champ showdown with Nabil Anane

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have" - Jonathan Haggerty won't say no to a champ vs. champ showdown with Nabil Anane

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 09, 2025 12:26 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (L) and Nabil Anane (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty believes he possesses the skillset to halt the momentum of the streaking Nabil Anane.

'The General' was admittedly in awe of the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's incredible 7-0 run against top-notch competition in the home of martial arts. Anane proved he is indeed amongst the elite when he dispatched pound-for-pound best Superlek Kiatmoo9 in dominant fashion at ONE 172 last month.

The reigning bantamweight kickboxing world champion bared his admiration for the Algerian-Thai fighter in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Obviously, he’s a great, skilled fighter, very tall, and he’s got the power to go with it."

However, if ONE decides to book a champ versus champ showdown between the 145-pound kingpins, Haggerty explained why he might just be the fighter who can stop the 6-foot-4 tower in his tracks. The British megastar added:

"Maybe someone with a bit of movement [could beat him]. Yeah, it’ll be a fight I’d love to have and big respect to him. He’s a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."
A Jonathan Haggerty-Nabil Anane slugfest will indeed be every striking fan's dream match-up, given the amount of talent these two have.

For now, both warriors have their respective divisions to defend but only time will tell if their paths eventually collide.

Jonathan Haggerty looks back at how far he has come

Jonathan Haggerty has dealt with his ups and downs in the grandest stage of combat sports.

The British slugger entered this unforgiving sport as a dream, and no way in his wildest dreams did he ever think he'd be able to conquer not just two divisions but also two different striking disciplines.

'The General' said in the same SCMP interview:

"I feel like I’ve evolved a lot, especially coming up from flyweight, coming into bantamweight, I feel like I found myself, I found my style. I’ve adapted to anything they’ve thrown at me, and I’m just enjoying it at the moment."
Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
