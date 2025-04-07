British superstar Jonathan Haggerty says he’s barely taken any breaks, stays in the gym in preparation “for the next one”

Jonathan Haggerty isn't one to take breaks in his career. The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion revealed that he's been training as hard as ever, waiting for that important phone call from ONE Championship.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he's stayed in the gym barely two months after he defended his world title against Chinese superstar Wei Rui via unanimous decision at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

"Yeah, getting prepared for the next one, staying sharp, staying in the gym. I think it’s best for me to stay in the gym so it’s a little bit easier. You don’t have to like start from the start again, you know what I mean? So keeping fit."

Haggerty is coming off a thrilling back-and-forth against Wei in their Qatar showdown earlier this year.

Despite having Muay Thai as his original discipline, Haggerty was a natural in kickboxing and kept the multi-time world champion at his mercy throughout the five-round fight.

There are no official announcements as to what Haggerty will be in for his next fight, but the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion isn't out of options.

A rematch against ONE flyweight kickboxing and former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a possibility. Another proposition could be a super fight against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Nico Carrillo invites Jonathan Haggerty to featherweight to settle their beef

While Jonathan Haggerty has multiple super fight options at bantamweight, one more fight could await him at a higher weight class.

Nico Carrillo has had a simmering feud with Haggerty for nearly a year now, and 'King of the North' wants to settle that beef at featherweight.

In an interview with ONE Championship heading into ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo said:

"Just from a fighter’s perspective, he should know how it feels to be in there cutting weight. Coming at me with the ‘You’re next’ bollocks. He’s already said he’d fight me at 70kg, my door is open. I’ll take that action all day. So let’s see if he’s game."

