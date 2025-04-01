WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai headline the most savage Muay Thai knockouts in ONE Championship history

Fans cannot get enough of the pure action that Muay Thai offers ever since ONE Championship introduced it to their cards in April 2018 at ONE: Heroes of Honor.

As expected, 'The Art of Eight Limbs' has produced some of the most unforgettable knockouts in the promotion's history, led by megastars Jonathan Haggerty and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Haggerty, the current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former 145-pound Muay Thai king, owns arguably the most impressive knockout in the bantamweight Muay Thai division after unseating then-reigning king Nong-O Hama in a stunning upset in April 2023.

Meanwhile, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has left a trail of destruction in his wake, posting five finishes in eight victories as a Muay Thai competitor. His victims include Irish great Sean Clancy, good friend Saemapetch Fairtex, and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Relive these knockouts and more from other Muay Thai stars in this eight-minute compilation that ONE posted on YouTube:

Aside from Haggerty and Tawanchai, ONE's Muay Thai ranks are stacked with renowned finishers across different weight divisions like former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Chatri Sityodtong sheds light on Muay Thai's growth

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered his thoughts on why Muay Thai has become a popular discipline for many MMA athletes in recent years during a recent interview with Just Scrap Radio on BJPenn.com.

He said:

"The reason why the vast majority of elite world champion mixed martial artists train Muay Thai is because it's one of the best striking arts out there, full stop. It's one of the most efficient, most simple, and most devastating. So I'm from Thailand so it just completely made sense to blow it up into a big global sport."

Watch the entire interview below:

