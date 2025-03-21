WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon's savagery is on full display in his catalog of maddening fights in ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has given ONE Championship fans a plethora of unforgettable moments inside the circle since his promotional debut in September 2018, mainly because of the sheer violence he can produce in the blink of an eye.

Ad

Before he throws down with Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, the world's largest martial arts promotion aimed to remind fans of his excellence by posting a two-hour-plus video of Rodtang's greatest hits.

The compilation includes his marquee victories against current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019 and January 2020, his one-shot elbow knockout of Edgar Tabares in May 2023, and his unanimous decision thrashing of veteran striker Denis Puric last June.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Already viewed by many as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, 'The Iron Man' is only hours away from facing 'The Natural Born Krusher' on his home turf, as ONE 172 occurs at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Should he emerge victorious over the former three-division K-1 kickboxing champ, Rodtang just might become the next challenger for two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang is fully prepared for whatever Takeru attempts to do

Rodtang knows he cannot underestimate what Takeru brings to the table, like his patented front kick to the body, so he has studied the Japanese icon extensively during training camp.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said as much during his ONE 172 open workout, which was posted on INNNEWS' YouTube channel:

Ad

"Every day after training, I study him hard. His style is tricky. I have prepared counters for every move I can see. I am very well prepared."

Watch the entire video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.